There is some great news coming out from the world of NCIS season 19 today, and it has every bit to do with Brian Dietzen. In a post on Instagram (see below), the actor behind Jimmy Palmer has confirmed that he and Scott Williams have teamed up to write an upcoming episode, which will start production after the Thanksgiving holiday. It goes without saying that there’s a lot of fun to be had with this, especially since Dietzen knows the show so well. He’s been there every since the first season and this is the first chance that he’s had to co-write an episode.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO