Colt McCoy directs NFL-best Cardinals to win over Seahawks

By Field Level Media
 8 days ago
Colt McCoy, subbing for the injured Kyler Murray, threw two touchdown passes, both to tight end Zach Ertz, as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the host Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on Sunday in an NFC West matchup.

McCoy, who led the New York Giants to a 17-12 victory at Seattle last season as an injury replacement, completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards as the division-leading Cardinals (9-2) improved to 6-0 on the road.

James Conner, who had a game-high 62 yards rushing on 21 carries, scored on a 1-yard run with 2:20 remaining to help clinch the victory.

Russell Wilson, in his second game back after finger surgery, was 14 of 26 for 207 yards for the Seahawks (3-7), who dropped to 1-4 at home.

McCoy directed two long scoring drives in the first half, helping the Cardinals to a 13-6 lead.

On their first possession, they marched 82 yards in 16 plays, taking 9:27 off the clock. McCoy threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ertz to cap the drive.

After a three-and-out on their second possession, McCoy guided a 13-play, 92-yard drive that lasted 6:31. On second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, McCoy fumbled a shotgun snap but calmly picked up the ball and hit Ertz on a slant pattern in the back of the end zone to make it 13-3.

Matt Prater missed the extra point and a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but made a 53-yarder on Arizona’s first drive after the intermission to make it 16-6. He was wide left on a 36-yarder with 8:56 remaining.

On the next play, Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 48-yard gain and backup running back DeeJay Dallas did the rest. He gained seven yards on the ground, caught a 2-yard pass from Wilson, rushed around right end for 15 yards down to the 2 and scored on a blast up the middle to make it 16-13 with 7:05 left.

But McCoy engineered a 10-play, 67-yard scoring drive to put the Cardinals in control.

Seattle twice reached the red zone in the first half but had to settle for a pair of 27-yard field goals by Jason Myers.

--Field Level Media

