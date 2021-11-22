Colt McCoy directs NFL-best Cardinals to win over Seahawks

Colt McCoy, subbing for the injured Kyler Murray, threw two touchdown passes, both to tight end Zach Ertz, as the Arizona Cardinals defeated the host Seattle Seahawks 23-13 on Sunday in an NFC West matchup.

McCoy, who led the New York Giants to a 17-12 victory at Seattle last season as an injury replacement, completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards as the division-leading Cardinals (9-2) improved to 6-0 on the road.

James Conner, who had a game-high 62 yards rushing on 21 carries, scored on a 1-yard run with 2:20 remaining to help clinch the victory.

Russell Wilson, in his second game back after finger surgery, was 14 of 26 for 207 yards for the Seahawks (3-7), who dropped to 1-4 at home.

McCoy directed two long scoring drives in the first half, helping the Cardinals to a 13-6 lead.

On their first possession, they marched 82 yards in 16 plays, taking 9:27 off the clock. McCoy threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Ertz to cap the drive.

After a three-and-out on their second possession, McCoy guided a 13-play, 92-yard drive that lasted 6:31. On second-and-goal from the 2-yard line, McCoy fumbled a shotgun snap but calmly picked up the ball and hit Ertz on a slant pattern in the back of the end zone to make it 13-3.

Matt Prater missed the extra point and a 39-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but made a 53-yarder on Arizona’s first drive after the intermission to make it 16-6. He was wide left on a 36-yarder with 8:56 remaining.

On the next play, Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 48-yard gain and backup running back DeeJay Dallas did the rest. He gained seven yards on the ground, caught a 2-yard pass from Wilson, rushed around right end for 15 yards down to the 2 and scored on a blast up the middle to make it 16-13 with 7:05 left.

But McCoy engineered a 10-play, 67-yard scoring drive to put the Cardinals in control.

Seattle twice reached the red zone in the first half but had to settle for a pair of 27-yard field goals by Jason Myers.

