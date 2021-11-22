Putting this puzzle together could win you $1,000,000

With Thanksgiving here, we are in the full swing of the Holidays. And what better way to get into the spirit of things than with some Virtual Reality and defeating Yokaliens? Well, thanks to the awesome team at Arvore, you have a chance to win a PlayStation VR code for YUKI. With YUKI you will experience an upbeat mix of the bullet-hell and roguelike game genres in VR, set in an incredible anime universe. Step into the wild imagination of a child and fly through multidimensional worlds holding her favorite action character, Yuki. Use your hands to fly Yuki and dodge loads of bullets and obstacles that cross your path! Groove to the sound of mesmerizing music as you maneuver through each of the new spellbinding game levels while blasting the evil Yokaliens.
