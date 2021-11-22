ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Putting this puzzle together could win you $1,000,000

By StackCommerce
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a good puzzle? What became a go-to quarantine activity has remained a family-favorite activity for many, serving as a great present idea for the person who has everything. And now MSCHF offers a puzzle that’s much more exciting than your run-of-the-mill landscape option! This one gives you the...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Can you solve the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ bonus puzzle a Michigan man couldn’t for $39K?

A Michigan man lived out his dream of being on “Wheel of Fortune,” but couldn’t solve the bonus puzzle, losing out on $39,000. Steven Page was a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune,” which aired tonight. Page, who was born and raised in Lansing and is a 2005 graduate of J.W. Sexton High School, is currently a news producer living in Washington, D.C.
MICHIGAN STATE
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Together

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Together: Memorable Meals Made Easy by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron Books, 2021). (ARV $35) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Port Arthur News

Spot the turkeys in the newspaper & you could win holiday cash

Make sure you pay extra attention to the current edition of The Port Arthur News. Look throughout the “Holiday Cash Giveaway” special section of the Nov. 24 edition and count the hidden turkeys. Total up the correct number over all six pages (B3-B8) and return the entry form to claim your part of $350 in HOLIDAY CASH.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox42kptm.com

Get the whole family together for National Games and Puzzle Week!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Games and Puzzle Week takes place during the week of Thanksgiving because the whole family is normally in town to help celebrate, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The goal of the week is to bring the family together and to learn about each other. Families will learn...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jigsaw Puzzle#Smartphone#Mashable#Iheartradio#Mschf#Business Insider
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Pleated-Jeans.com

“I’ve Made A Terrible Mistake” (25 Pics)

I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my day, but the best mistakes are the ones you don’t make. I say it’s okay to laugh, as long as no one gets hurt. Plus, if you can’t laugh at yourself, then what’s the point of life?. 1. “I ordered wrapping paper online,...
ENTERTAINMENT
cincinnatimagazine.com

How to Put Together a Killer Holiday Cheeseboard

If you’re feeling crafty and want to create your own charcuterie board this holiday season, Stephanie Webster, owner of cheese and wine shops The Rhined and Oakley Wines, shares her tips. Pick up some unique cheeses, grab some good bread, sharpen your knives, and follow these tips!. Never use cubed...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wired

Why You Gravitate to Puzzles When You’re Depressed

I’ve long suffered from depression and anxiety, and during these low points I often choose games that challenge my brain and occupy my busy mind. Whether I was searching for clues in a puzzle-heavy detective game like Jenny LeClue: Detectivu or having my heart wrenched by the beautiful levels of The Gardens Between, I noticed that these puzzles made me feel, at least for a few moments, like I could keep my head above water.
MENTAL HEALTH
theplaystationbrahs.com

You Could Win A PlayStation VR Code For YUKI…

With Thanksgiving here, we are in the full swing of the Holidays. And what better way to get into the spirit of things than with some Virtual Reality and defeating Yokaliens? Well, thanks to the awesome team at Arvore, you have a chance to win a PlayStation VR code for YUKI. With YUKI you will experience an upbeat mix of the bullet-hell and roguelike game genres in VR, set in an incredible anime universe. Step into the wild imagination of a child and fly through multidimensional worlds holding her favorite action character, Yuki. Use your hands to fly Yuki and dodge loads of bullets and obstacles that cross your path! Groove to the sound of mesmerizing music as you maneuver through each of the new spellbinding game levels while blasting the evil Yokaliens.
VIDEO GAMES
duke.edu

Take Our Survey. You Could Win a $50 Amazon Gift Card!

We’re interested in feedback about your experience using Perkins & Bostock, Rubenstein Library study spaces, von der Heyden study spaces, and Lilly Library this fall. Please complete this SHORT (2-min!) survey, and be entered in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Your responses are confidential and will help...
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

How to Put Together a Stunning Dinnerware Set That Actually Feels Modern

When it comes to stocking our kitchens with dishes and flatware, most of us are doing things a little bit differently than our parents and grandparents might have back in their day. The practice of registering for a formal china pattern is practically extinct at this point—and we can’t say we’re sad about it. But we have to admit: We could use some guidance on the must-have dining and entertaining pieces every adult should own.
HOME & GARDEN
sparklecat.com

Putting Together a Spice Rack, on Video, With Cat Supervision

My human had no idea when she ordered her new spice rack that it was going to arrive in pieces! And if she had to put it together, she certainly wasn’t going to do it without my help. Trust me, she never could have gotten the job done without cat...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Same-sex penguin couple celebrates three-year anniversary

A pair of same-sex penguins in Australia are celebrating their third anniversary this year after remaining “inseparable” for the course of their relationship, according to the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium.News of Sphen and Magic’s love affair came to light in 2018 when they adopted and incubated an egg at the Darling Harbour facility.They hatched a chick together that was named Lara by the Sydney Aquarium keepers.Following their success raising Lara, the penguins were given another chick to take care of, which hatched in November 2020.Now that they’ve reached three years together, Magic and Sphen will be marking the milestone at...
ANIMALS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Top self-care gifts for that person who’s earned it

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which self-care gifts are best? Shopping for gifts that are sure to excite your loved ones can be fun, but we’ll admit — it can also be tiring to pick products for other people. And after a year that’s already been tough, we all deserve some much-needed self-care. […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy