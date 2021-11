For two games, the Bruins got all the second-line scoring they could have hoped for in back-to-back 5-2 wins over the Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers. But through 15 games, and especially after an anemic shutout loss to the Calgary Flames, those two games seem more like an exception to the rule. If the top line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak have a rare bad game, as it did on Sunday against the Flames, then the Bruins seem to have little chance of a win.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO