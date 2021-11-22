ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana expands COVID-19 booster doses to all 18 and older, following CDC guidance

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Health has announced boosters are available for all Hoosiers 18 and older – regardless of occupation, age or underlying health condition. The announcement follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late...

