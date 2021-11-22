ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Today in History for November 22nd

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this date in 1963, President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Gov. John...

Daily Rewind November 22nd

In 1961, ELVIS’ “Blue Hawaii” premiered in L.A. It was his most successful film . . . grossing a whopping $4.7 million!. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas. In 1968, The Beatles released their self-titled ninth album, which we all know as “The White Album”.
Josephine Baker's encore

Josephine Baker, the late American-born singer and entertainer who fought with the French Resistance during World War II, will receive one of France's highest civilian honors on Nov. 30 as the first Black woman to be buried in Paris' Pantheon. Why it matters: Activists are using her reinterment to raise...
Matthew McConaughey not seeking Texas governorship 'at this moment'

Matthew McConaughey will not run for governor of Texas "at this moment", the Oscar-winning actor said Sunday, after months of speculation that he would make the leap into politics. The 52-year-old's political ambitions had caused excitement in liberal circles, and particularly among Texans appalled by Governor Greg Abbott, who signed a highly restrictive law banning most abortions. "As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," the rom-com heartthrob turned serious actor said in a video posted online. "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment."
Today in History for November 21st

Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison says he's invented the phonograph; Gap revealed on Nixon White House tape; Final victim dies in America's anthrax scare; Jonathan Pollard arrested; 'Anything Goes' opens on Broadway. (Nov. 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Today in History for November 21st

Today in History for November 21st

