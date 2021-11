ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Michael Taber, 66, was last seen at around 2 a.m. Monday at his home along the 1900 block of Lemay Ferry Road in Lemay. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt and blue jeans.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO