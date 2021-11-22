ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

2 Longtime Fox News Contributors Resign Over Tucker Carlson’s Capitol Riot Special

By Rosemary Rossi
 7 days ago
Longtime Fox News contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes have opted to leave the network to protest Tucker Carlson’s recent Fox Nation special “Patriot Purge” about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing concern that the program will “lead to violence,” according to a report in Sunday’s New York...

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resign from Fox News, protesting 'irresponsible' voices like Tucker Carlson

Every month or so, while conversing with sources at Fox News, I express surprise that Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are still employed by the network. After all, the two men are reality-based conservative thinkers who refuse to capitulate to Donald Trump. Unfortunately, Fox viewers rarely get to hear from them. They are booked by the network's producers so rarely that their contracts could be likened to golden handcuffs.
Conservative Commentators Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg Leave Fox News Over 'Outrageous' Tucker Carlson Fox Nation Special

Two longtime Fox News contributors Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg announced last week that they've resigned from the network. Both lifelong Republicans and conservative writers (Hayes formerly for Weekly Standard, and Goldberg formerly for National Review), the men were paid contributors who appeared on the network's news side programming over the years, primarily Special Report with Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.
Tucker Carlson's January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would "right the ship" in the wake of Donald Trump's 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection's origins without any factual rebuttal. "I can't do the rationalizations anymore," Goldberg told the Times' Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, "We don't regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision."
