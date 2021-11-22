[PAST EVENT] Developments in Data Science Forum [Zoom]

Gender fluidity seems to be the conversation of the day. We are continually being confronted with concepts that seem to go against what we learn from the sages of Judaism who in fact talked about such issues. While there are physical genders like male and female there are also masculine and feminine energies that exist. You would be surprised, but there is in fact a connection between these energies and Chanukah. Learn how to elevate and purify the world through the light and energies of Chanukah.

