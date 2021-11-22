ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global trade finance needs a common language, says McKinsey

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlessio Botta of McKinsey says the technology to address the problems in...

www.cnbc.com

etftrends.com

Global Finance Coalition Set to Invest $130 Trillion in Climate Change

A global finance coalition of investors, banks, and insurers controlling $130 trillion in assets said it would use that capital to hit net zero emissions targets in its investments by 2050. “The group, called the United Nations Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, is made up of 450 banks, insurers...
ENVIRONMENT
pymnts.com

Saudi British Bank Unveils Trade Finance Tool

Saudi British Bank (SABB) has unveiled a Shariah-complaint supply chain finance tool, billed as the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia. As Arab News reported, the launch aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 program to increase small to medium-sized enterprise financing. Supply chain finance, or “payables finance,” is a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Trade Finance Market to be Driven by the Increasing Focus of Companies on Improving Inventory Management in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Trade Finance Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global trade finance market, assessing the market based on its types, service providers, end users, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
ocj.com

Stronger trade with global partners

The American Farm Bureau Federation joined eight other organizations in reaching out to United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai in advance of the upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), which will focus on the future work of the World Trade Organization (WTO), to call for needed reforms. “The U.S. and global...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#Global Trade#Language#Standardization
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jaishankar meets US trade envoy Tai, discusses global trade challenges, need to build reliable and resilient supply chains

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he held a good conversation with United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on global trade challenges and the need to build reliable and resilient supply chains. He also said that expanding economic and technology cooperation...
U.S. POLITICS
chainstoreage.com

Retail takeaways from global finance group MUFG

The good news for retailers as they head into the holiday season is that demand remains strong among consumers, who are ramping up spending that had been on hold for a long time. That’s according to R.J. Allan, head of retail corporate banking at global finance group MUFG.and Ed Gately,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

IFC partners with Absa Bank to boost trade finance in Sub-Saharan Africa

IFC has welcomed Absa Bank to its Global Trade Liquidity Program (GTLP). The partnership is aimed at boosting access to trade finance in sub-Saharan Africa, especially in low income and fragile countries, supporting a vital driver of growth that has been strained by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a combined investment...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

EBRD and partners explore digitalisation in green trade finance

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and partners have announced that they are exploring digitalisation in green trade finance. EBRD is stepping up its support for the digital transition of trade finance by facilitating test transactions between QNB ALAHLI, Banca Comercială Română and UniCredit on the we.trade digital trade platform.
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Omicron shows need for global accord on pandemics, says WHO chief

A virtual meeting of the UN’s health agency is seeking to devise a global action plan for tackling future pandemics. The World Health Organisation is pushing for an international accord to help prevent and fight future pandemics amid the emergence of the worrying new Omicron variant of Covid-19. WHO’s director-general,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How global business could be the unexpected COP26 solution to climate change

Despite environmentalists accusing COP26 of “greenwashing,” broad disappointment with the final conference statement as too little too late and an ambivalent Global South, there is still hope for climate change solutions from an unlikely place — global business. The goal of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), launched in April 2021, is to bring together the financial sector to accelerate the transition to a net-zero economy. In a US$130 trillion commitment announced during COP26, business leaders — including Mark Carney, the United Nations’ Special Envoy for Climate Change and former head of the Bank of Canada and Bank of...
ENVIRONMENT
yicaiglobal.com

China Aims to Join Trans-Pacific Trade Pact to Lower Global Trade Barriers, Academic Says

(Yicai Global) Nov. 23 -- China’s recent application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership is a sign that the country wishes to reduce international trade barriers, promote domestic reforms and spur economic development, an academic at Peking University said in an online forum today. China’s accession...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Private funds will finance energy transition, investors say

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The transition to clean energy will primarily be financed by the private sector as a standardised framework of reporting climate credentials for companies across the globe is established, investors and think tanks said. These investments are likely to come from sources such as funds leveraged...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bondbuyer.com

McKinsey had access to nonpublic information while trading Puerto Rico bonds, SEC says

The Securities and Exchange Commission Friday censured a McKinsey & Co. affiliate and ordered it to pay $18 million to settle allegations that MIO Partners had access to material nonpublic information about issuers, including Puerto Rico, while it was overseeing investments that included the issuers’ securities. Active partners at McKinsey...
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

The Looming Asian Trade Crisis and its Potential Impact on Global Trade

The tensions in the Taiwan Strait have been growing in recent months and are at high levels. Despite the political tensions, bilateral trade between Taiwan and China (mainland) has been growing steadily fueled mainly by Taiwanese FDI flows and rapid growth of Chinese economy. China (mainland) now accounts for approx....
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Hits Another Important Milestone, As Expected

As previously anticipated, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club." What Happened: As of publication Monday morning, Shiba Inu's community now found its way into 1,013,360 wallets, according to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain data service Etherscan. This follows Benzinga reporting earlier in November that Shiba Inu would most likely hit a million users before the end of the month.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

