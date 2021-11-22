ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[PAST EVENT] In-Person Fitwell Class: 3x3x3 with Maddy

College of William and Mary
 7 days ago

A perfect combination of cardio and strength training that utilizes intervals so you get the most out of your workout! The class is broken into three blocks of work that focus on your...

events.wm.edu

College of William and Mary

Pilates with Callie

A mat-based workout that uses movements to improve posture, flexibility, strength, and body awareness. Pilates integrates body and mind to create a balanced form, while focusing on the body's core area: abs, glutes, hips and lower back. Participants should bring a mat, extra mask, water and a towel to this class. Registration opens 48 hours in advance.
College of William and Mary

In-Person FitWell: BarreCycle with Ana & Annie

This class starts off with a half hour of cycling to get your heart pumping before transitioning to a half hour of barre, creating the perfect cardio+strength combination!. This class will be held in Miller Gym, Court #3 in the Bee McLeod Recreation Center. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to set up your equipment.
College of William and Mary

In-Person FitWell Class: BODYPUMP™ 45 with Sarah W.

This is the original barbell class that strengthens your entire body. This strength training workout challenges all your major muscle groups by using the best weight room exercises like squats, presses, lifts, and curls. All the details:. This class will be held in Miller Gym, Court #3 in the Bee...
