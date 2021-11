Emotions boiled over for Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf last Sunday as a result of Seattle’s string of losses. This week, it was head coach Pete Carroll’s turn. After the Seahawks lost 23-13 to the Cardinals — their fifth defeat in the last six games — Carroll abruptly walked away from his postgame press conference after eight minutes, before later returning to take questions from reporters for another nine. He said this is the most frustrated he’s been since arriving in Seattle — “it’s not even close” — and the team’s 3-7 record is its worst since 2011, with the weeks left to rebound for a wild-card spot quickly slipping away.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO