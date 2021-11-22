Vigo children starting to get COVID-19 vaccine

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaYou got this, kid: Seven-year-old Ava Lee receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Vigo County Health Department RN Twila Spidel on Friday at the health department. At left is Ava’s mom, Sarah Lee. JOSEPH C. GARZA

On Friday afternoon, Sarah Lee brought two of her children, Mark and Ava — ages 11 and 7 — to the Vigo County Health Department Clinic for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“They are two of five children in our family and they have an almost 1-year-old baby sister who can’t be vaccinated and they have a 96-year-old great-grandmother who likes to see them frequently,” Sarah Lee said. “It’s protection for them and all those around them.”

Mark and Ava, who attend St. Patrick’s School, also participate in activities including sports, where there is often close contact and participants are likely unmasked. “It’s to help prevent maybe the spread and also to help themselves — if they come in contact with it, hopefully this would help lessen the severity,” Sarah Lee said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on a pediatric vaccine for those ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 2, and the nationwide drive to inoculate that age group was operational Nov. 8.

Pfizer’s vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds comes in a smaller dose, at 10 micrograms, compared to the 30 micrograms given to those ages 12 and up. Like the vaccine for older age groups, it is given in two doses, three weeks apart.

Nationally, nearly 10% of 5- to 11-year-olds in the United States have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, just two weeks into the immunization campaign for the 28 million young Americans in that age group, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

A White House official estimated that by the end of the day this past Wednesday, 2.6 million children younger than 12 would have received their first shot.

In Vigo County, as of Friday, 486 children ages 5 to 11 had received their first dose, or about 5.7% of an estimated 8,500 children of that age group in Vigo County, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Statewide in Indiana, as of Friday, 43,402 children ages 5 to 11 had received their first dose out of a total population of 608,800 in that age group, or 7.1%.

At the Vigo County Health Department Clinic, Mark Lee, who is in sixth grade, said the shot didn’t hurt and “I didn’t really even feel it. I just kind of felt a little poke and then I didn’t feel anything else,” he said. Initially, he was nervous, but afterward, “I was fine.”

Ava also said she was nervous at first, but it didn’t hurt. It went better than she expected, she said.

Mark believes it’s important to get the COVID vaccine, especially when visiting friends and older relatives.

Prior to the vaccine being available to 5- to 11-year-olds, Mark had told his mom he wanted to get vaccinated in February when he turns 12. When it became available for his age group, the family decided to go ahead.

“I feel more comfortable with them doing extracurricular activities. I think that was my main concern,” Sarah Lee said. “It’s basketball season; they are breathing hard and everybody is in everyone’s face.” Also, many of the limits in place last year — including game attendance — have been lifted.

She has two older children ages 14 and 16 who also have had the COVID vaccine.

Sarah Lee, a teacher at North Vigo High School, noted she was hospitalized for three days with H1N1 in fall 2009 when she was pregnant with Mark, and that experience has influenced her view on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The family didn’t have the option to go to their doctor for the shot, and Sarah Lee had already brought her older children to the health department clinic for their vaccinations. “I felt a little more comfortable in this setting” versus a pharmacy setting, she said. “I felt when they administered it [at the health department clinic], it wouldn’t be as quick and as crowded” and she could better monitor it and ask questions.

On Wednesday, Joy Sutter took two of her children, ages 7 and 9, to a local supercenter pharmacy to get the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We hope to travel by plane for Christmas and I wanted to get them vaccinated before that,” she said. Nine-year-old Jovan and 7-year-old Juniper had sore arms and were a little tired the next day, “But besides that, they seem just fine.”

Sutter would have liked to see more children participate in a clinical trial for the Pfizer vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds.

But she also believes in the long term, the vaccine is a safer option than possible long-term negative outcomes from contracting COVID-19.

Both Sutter and her husband also are vaccinated. The children are home-schooled and the family continues to take precautions that include masking and keeping activities outdoors as much as possible.

She found it “a little challenging to get the vaccine” for the kids. One site was closed, and they had to wait in line at another location. “It was harder than it was for me to get the vaccine,” she said.

She encourages others to get their 5- to 11-year-olds vaccinated.

“I think it’s a priority ... for the public as a whole for their health,” she said. Her kids are healthy, but she also wants to protect their friends who aren’t as healthy.

“It just seems like a row-risk investment into their lives,” Sutter said. “Get it done. Let’s move on.”

Several sites in Vigo County are offering the vaccination for those 5 to 11. To find those sites and register, go to ourshot.in.gov.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.