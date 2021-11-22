ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA DART Mission, Video: How to Watch NASA Crash a Spacecraft Into an Asteroid

By Czarina Grace
itechpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStraight out of a science fiction story, NASA is setting up Earth's planetary defense mechanisms. They plan to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid in an attempt to knock it off course. Several social media outlets will livestream the NASA DART mission this week. What happens if an asteroid...

www.itechpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

430-Foot Asteroid Expected To Pass By Earth On Monday

According to NASA, a 430-foot asteroid dubbed 1994 WR12 is expected to smash through Earth’s orbital path Monday. NASA says that we can expect to see the asteroid in the sky between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. in California. On November 28, 1994, American astronomer Carolyn S. Shoemaker spotted the enormous space rock at the Palomar Observatory, which was slightly larger than an American football field. The JPL Center for NEO Studies (CNEOS) classified it as an Earth Impact Risk until 2016 when it was removed from their Sentry List after several observations. According to NASA astronomers, the impact of the 1994 WR12 on...
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

NASA Launches DART, to Learn how to Defend the Earth From a Future Asteroid Impact

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 24th, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB) in California. This spacecraft is the world’s first full-scale mission to demonstrate technologies that could someday be used to defend our planet from Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that could potentially collide with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Denver

Laura Shepard Churchley, Daughter Of America’s First Person In Space, To Fly In Blue Origin Rocket

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – In a room in Laura Shepard Churchley’s home in Evergreen, there are precious moments of American history. Images of her father on the moon and President John F. Kennedy watching his launch in the Freedom 7 when Alan Shepard became the first American in space. Alan Shephard on the moon in 1971 (credit: CBS) “In the White House and then he autographed it,” said Laura, referring to one of her framed photos of her dad. The idea of Laura going to space existed long ago, when she was a child. Her father would show her the heavens. “We would go...
EVERGREEN, CO
parabolicarc.com

Spanish Astrobiology Center Participates in DART and Hera Planetary Defense Missions

MADRID (Spanish Astrobiology Center) — Currently the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) is an integral part of the joint space mission of NASA and ESA called DART-Hera. Its objective consists of sending two spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos 65803 and thus validating the impact techniques in order to avoid future collisions with potentially dangerous asteroids for our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Expert: Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? [Video]

Is NASA aware of any Earth-threatening asteroids? Luckily there are no known asteroid threats to Earth for at least 100 years. But that doesn’t mean we’re not looking. Asteroid expert Davide Farnocchia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory breaks it down:. Is NASA Aware of Any Earth-Threatening Asteroids? We Asked a...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Asteroid#Space Science#Spacecraft#Dimorphos
Space.com

NASA spacecraft at the moon snaps photo of Saturn from lunar orbit

Just because a spacecraft is sent to study the moon doesn't mean it can't do a little extra skywatching now and then. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has been circling the moon since 2009. But a new image NASA shared on Monday (Nov. 22) from the spacecraft shows a very different destination: Saturn, complete with the planet's stunning rings.
ASTRONOMY
Inverse

New technology would literally throw satellites into orbit

For today’s commercial space companies providing launch services to orbit, the name of the game is simple: “Do it cheaper.” To reduce the costs of launching payloads to space and encourage the commercialization of Low Earth Orbit (LEO), entrepreneurs have turned to everything from reusable rockets and 3-D printing to air-launch vehicles and high-altitude balloons. And yet, there is one concept that genuinely seems like something out of this world!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Mars rover Curiosity captures rare and stunning panorama of Red Planet

Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover has captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green colour in order to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.“When the rover team saw the view from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was just too pretty not to capture it in the highest quality that the navigation cameras are capable of,” Nasa said.“Many of...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheConversationAU

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events. Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold. Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires. Today, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space rock alert: Should you worry about an asteroid impact?

NASA is testing one technique it might use should a large asteroid threaten to collide with Earth. But just how high are the odds of such a dangerous space rock after all? You don't need to panic. The newly-launched Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is designed to test whether...
ASTRONOMY
SFGate

New Earth observing-satellite beams back first images

The first images of Earth from Landsat 9 have been released this month, ushering in a new chapter in the longest-running continuous satellite program dedicated to Earth observation. The satellite, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Sept. 27, is in the midst of a 100-day test period and will offer an ultra-detailed glimpse at changes in land use and natural resources.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Stargazer in Italy spots NASA's DART asteroid impact probe in night sky after launch

An Italian telescope captured NASA's asteroid-smashing mission shortly after its launch into space this week. A new image and video, taken by the Elena telescope located in Ceccano, Italy, shows NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, also known as DART, separated from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket which launched the spacecraft from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday (Nov. 23 PST, or early Nov. 24 EST) . The mission sent DART on a 10-month-long journey to a binary asteroid system called Didymos.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

NASA astronauts enjoy Thanksgiving holiday at 17,000 mph

As Americans around the world celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, there were four citizens enjoying the day in a slightly different way to everyone else. Because they’re in space. Living and working aboard the International Space Station (ISS) means NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, and Thomas Marshburn...
SOCIETY
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy