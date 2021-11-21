Vikings coach Mike Zimmer doesn't think Sundays are fun

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

So far, the Vikings’ biggest loss in terms of scoring margin this year came against the Browns — and that game was decided by only seven points. That is to say, Minnesota has mostly played its opponents close.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer seems a bit stressed. The Minnesota head coach talked to the media after his team beat the Packers 34-31:

“Sundays are not fun,” Zimmer said. “You know, they say, Sunday is fun day? It is not. It is not at all. Like I said the other day, every play with (Aaron Rodgers) is a fight. You just hope that when they go down and score on one play that the offense can come back and do what they did.”

Zimmer’s Vikings notched their record to 5-5 with the upset victory. The team is back at .500 for the first time since Week 6 when it defeated the Panthers. Minnesota will need to pull off more upsets during a difficult 2021 slate of games. Hopefully for fans and coaches, the Vikings pull away by a few scores during some of these matchups.