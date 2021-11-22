ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

JT for MVP: Why the Colts’ RB Belongs in the Conversation

By Andrew Moore
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 7 days ago

The NFL MVP award is almost always given to a quarterback.

With the quarterback being the most important position on the field, it’s not surprising that the award goes to the signal-caller with the most impressive season.

The last time a non-quarterback won the MVP award was in 2012 when Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson took home the hardware.

In 2021, it might be time for another running back to claim the award, snatching it away from the quarterbacks. And his name is Jonathan Taylor.

Before Sunday, Taylor was already having an All-Pro-like season. The second-year back had totaled 937 yards (T-1st in the NFL) and nine touchdowns (3rd) on the ground to go along with 303 yards and a touchdown through the air in only 10 games.

Then came the massacre of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Going up against the third-best run defense in the NFL, Taylor put on one of the best performances you’ll ever see from a running back. Whether it was running over defenders or making guys miss, he did it all on his way to 185 yards on 32 carries and four touchdowns. JT also caught three balls for 19 yards and another score, giving him five touchdowns as the Indianapolis Colts rolled the Bills 41-15.

“They all were my favorite,” Taylor said when asked what his favorite touchdown was. “Any time you get into the end zone, it’s a good day.”

Five touchdowns in a game are a new Colts’ franchise record. After the game, Colts’ owner Jim Irsay had some words with his superstar running back.

“He told me how proud he was,” Taylor revealed. “He said he spoke to Edgerrin (James) as well, and it kind of makes you want to go out there each and every single week during practice to put the work in so that it comes to life on the field on Sunday and you’re able to back him up and prove him right.”

Today was a performance not seen by a Colts running back since the days of James, where no matter who was on the other side, everyone knew James was going to dominate. Taylor has arisen into that category. Teams know the Colts are going to “Run The Damn Ball” and ride Taylor throughout the game. It hasn’t mattered.

“A game like he had today honestly doesn’t surprise me anymore because every single week he shows up and shows out,” Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said. “He makes big plays and especially in a game like this where we thought coming in, we had to establish the line of scrimmage and the big boys up front did that. JT, he did the rest.”

Wentz continued, “He’s incredible. He’s incredible. I just appreciate they let me get in on the fun with one of those touchdowns but no, he’s a beast. We’re going to ride him as much as we can.”

Taylor on the year has 1,122 yards (5.8 avg) and 13 touchdowns in 11 games, leading the league in both categories. His 1,444 yards from scrimmage also lead the NFL, and the superstar has a chance to surpass 2,000 yards from scrimmage with six games remaining.

One of the unique traits that Taylor possesses is his unselfishness. In an era where many superstars want to point to their accomplishments and take the spotlight, Taylor will always credit his teammates, most notably his offensive line, before anything else.

“I love him, we try to put attention on him and you can tell he’s uncomfortable,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I just think – the most important thing is, (Taylor’s) not too high, not too low but you need everyone to embody that. When some of your best players and your leaders really believe that and live that out, that really helps matters. He’s the perfect example of that. He’s a great leader and a great player.”

There’s no one in the NFL playing as well as Taylor is right now. There may not be a player more important to his team’s success right now than JT, either. The proof is in the stats.

In 2021, when Taylor carries the ball at least 18 times, the Colts are 4-0. When Taylor carries the ball 17 times or less, Indy is 2-5 in such games. When the Colts feed JT, great things are bound to happen.

The Colts are a completely different team when Taylor is having success. It’s how Reich envisioned this offense before the season started; relying on Taylor and running back Nyheim Hines to keep defenses honest so all of the pressure would not be on Wentz to will this team to victory.

But Taylor has taken it to another level. He’s gone from a starter, to a star, to a superstar in less than a season. Can he become the first non-quarterback NFL MVP since 2012?

“If any skill position player should be MVP, Jonathan Taylor should be first in line,” Hines said.

I think many would agree with that statement.

Have thoughts on Jonathan Taylor being in the conversation for NFL MVP? Drop a line in the comments and let us know what you think!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
HorseshoeHuddle

Jake's Takes | Colts Dominate Jets in Primetime

Indianapolis Colts fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their team rebounded from an ugly loss last week to throttle the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football this week by a score of 45-30. Back at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts (4-5) got out to a commanding lead...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Titans | Week 8 | Crunching Numbers

After winning three of their last four games, the Indianapolis Colts' momentum was halted on Sunday when they dropped their matchup at home in overtime to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 34-31. Peaking through the disappointment and dumbfoundedness, there were some standout performances by a handful of Colts...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Jets Showdown

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made his plea before the 2021 NFL schedule was released that the Colts should host more primetime games. After the 2020 season, the Colts had been in 11 primetime games since 2015 and had only hosted two of those, the worst rate in the NFL.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Adrian Peterson
Person
James
HorseshoeHuddle

Jonathan Taylor the Next Great RB for the Colts

Lenny Moore. Eric Dickerson. Marshall Faulk. Edgerrin James. These four names are firmly established as the Mount Rushmore of running backs in Colts’ history. Whether in Baltimore or Indianapolis, the Colts have had fantastic talents at the running back position through the years. Since Edgerrin James left in free agency...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Rockets for Long Touchdown vs. Jets

Jonathan Taylor is special. There's really not much else to say about the Indianapolis Colts' second-year, superstar running back. In the third quarter after already stringing together a terrific game against the New York Jets, he went off for a 78-yard touchdown run, his second of the game. The play...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Jonathan Taylor Makes PFF's 'NFL Week 8 Team of the Week'

The Indianapolis Colts lost in nauseating fashion last Sunday, falling at home in overtime to the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans, 34-31. However, there were a few things that made up a silver lining. Per usual, one of those bright spots was second-year running back Jonathan Taylor, who made Pro Football Focus' "NFL Week 8 Team of the Week" for his performance against the Titans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Vikings#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Jt
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 10 | Crunching Numbers

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) defended their home turf on Sunday, defeating the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) by a score of 23-17, As has become customary for the Colts, they put together a strong first half (first quarter, really) followed by a quiet second half that nearly saw them lose grasp on the lead.
NFL
FanSided

Colts: AFC South still has NFL’s best RB in Jonathan Taylor with Derrick Henry out

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is emerging as the best in the NFL. Prior to his injury, Derrick Henry was unanimously regarded as the best running back in the NFL. He was the engine of the Tennessee Titans and was rushing the ball at a record pace. In fact, after suffering an injury in Week 8, Henry still leads the NFL in rushing after Week 10— despite not playing the last two weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
Indianapolis Colts

Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week For Week 10

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor on Wednesday was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season. Taylor rushed for 116 yards on 21 carries with a touchdown in the Colts' 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. He's now tied with Titans running back Derrick Henry for the league lead in rushing yards with 937 and has scored at least one rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games.
NFL
RealGM

Teammates: Jonathan Taylor Should Be In MVP Conversation

Coming off a five-touchdown performance on Sunday, a number of Indianapolis Colts believe Jonathan Taylor should be in the MVP conversation. Taylor leads the league in touchdowns and rushing yards through 11 weeks. "He's sending a message to the league," Nyheim Hines said. "It's been amazing watching him play. Great...
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts HC Frank Reich wants increased workload for star RB Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts have improved to 5-5 on the season by winning four of their last five games, thanks largely to the efforts of star running back Jonathan Taylor. According to ESPN stats, Taylor is tied with Tennessee Titans ball-carrier Derrick Henry for the league lead with 937 rushing yards as Henry works to recover from foot surgery that has him out indefinitely, and Taylor is averaging 5.8 yards per carry with nine rushing touchdowns across his 161 total attempts.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Fantasy Week 11: Who Starts vs. Bills?

The Indianapolis Colts' stud players have been quite reliable for fantasy football players as of late as they face vulnerable opponents. However, this week they face a huge challenge in the Buffalo Bills, who are solid on offense, defense, and special teams. Buffalo ranks in the top 10 against all...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Colts destroying Bills behind RB’s 5 TDs

Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Green Bay Packers at the Minnesota Vikings, the Cincinnati Bengals at the Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Los Angeles Chargers in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Could Join Elite Company On Sunday vs. Bills

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is having a special season. The laundry list of accomplishments that he's already reached through the first 10 games of the season is quite impressive as the second-year running back carves up defenses. However, he's got a couple of big marks potentially ahead of him on Sunday as his Colts visit the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
247Sports

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor credits offensive line for career day

The Indianapolis Colts won their third straight game on Sunday, blasting the Buffalo Bills behind the play of star running back Jonathan Taylor. In the win, Taylor ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries, while also adding a receiving touchdown as well. After the game, Taylor gave credit to his offensive line for his success.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
320
Followers
832
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy