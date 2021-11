Galaxy Digital, a cryptocurrency brokerage and merchant bank founded by billionaire investor Michael Novogratz, announced on Monday that it would be issuing $500 million in exchangeable senior notes to accelerate business initiatives. The debt is convertible into company equity and bears an interest rate of 3% per annum, with maturity in 2026. New expansion areas include nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, with the firm committing $62 million of its capital into 22 NFT-related companies since the start of the year.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO