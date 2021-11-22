ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee church packs 400 thanksgiving meals

By Micah Cho
 7 days ago
Putting meals on every table this Thanksgiving. That's what drove more than 75 members of Celebration Church to put together meal kits for families in need.

Those boxes of groceries will go out to roughly 400 families throughout the Big Bend.

Scott Carter with Celebration says the giving season is the churches favorite time of year, with almost the entire congregation helping feed families this year.

"This ministry period that we have is the one time of year we have almsot 100 percent participation in service opportunities," said Carter. "The season of compassion ministry helps remind all of us, our families that there are people who are in need and there are people who do not eat as well as we do and often as we do and they are with out."

More than 11 law enforcement agencies across the Big Bend will help deliver the food boxes Monday focusing on families in need identified by local agencies and school districts.

