ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Brown leads Missouri to 80-75 OT victory over SMU

ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d3bPOyO00

Kobe Brown scored 19 of his 24 points after halftime, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:29 left in overtime as Missouri rallied to defeat SMU 80-75 at the Jacksonville Classic on Sunday night.

SMU (3-2) looked to have the game in hand after Emmanuel Bandoumel hit two 3-pointers to cap an 18-0 run to close out the first half, giving the Mustangs a 29-18 lead. SMU was leading 51-39 after Marcus Weathers' three-point play with 8:31 left. Missouri (3-1) chipped away until a jumper by Brown cut the deficit to 62-59 with 1:50 left. DaJuan Gordon sent the game to OT with a three-point play — on an assist from Brown — with 29 seconds left.

Brown's 3-pointer gave the Tigers the lead for good, but they didn't nail down the win until Ronnie DeGray III's three-point play with 8 seconds left gave them a two-score advantage. DeGray finished with 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He sank two 3-pointers and made all six of his free throws. Gordon had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Amari Davis scored 14.

Kendric Davis topped the Mustangs with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. Marcus Weathers scored seven of his 13 points at the foul line.

It was the first time the two schools met in 20 years and the first time they faced off on a neutral court since 1946. Missouri has won six straight in the series.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
andthevalleyshook.com

LSU Tiger Head Coach Name Game: SEC

At last we are in the SEC. The conference which LSU calls home is also home to an incredible deep group of sitting head coaches and coordinators who could be on the Tigers radar. This conversation has to start with Texas a&M head man Jimbo Fisher. His appeal as a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri College Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Jacksonville, MO
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Isaiah Stewart addresses LeBron James incident for first time

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
NBA
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Monday Morning

A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Mustangs#Tigers#Ap
The Spun

Mark May Has Message For Ohio State After Loss To Michigan

Heading into today’s big-time matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes were favorites to take down the Michigan Wolverines and retain their spot in the College Football Playoff. But with today’s disappointing 42-27 loss in The Big House, the No. 2 team in the nation will now almost certainly drop out of the top four.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
R Scarlet Knights

5 Takeaways from Rutgers 75-61 Victory Over NJIT on Tuesday

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – There's one common theme from the Rutgers men's basketball team's first three games of the season. In every game so far, the Scarlet Knights have been trailing at halftime and in every game the team has dominated their opponent in the second half. RU has outscored their...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
KEYT

Harper Jr., Baker lead Rutgers over NJIT 75-61

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. had 20 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to lead Rutgers to a 75-61 victory over NJIT. Harper was 6 of 15 from the field and made 7 of his 10 free throws. He has scored in double figures in each of Rutgers’ three games. Geo Baker added 19 points for the Scarlet Knights (3-0). He also had four assists to surpass 400 in his career. Dylan O’Hearn scored 20 points for NJIT (1-2). Miles Coleman added 15 points and Antwuan Butler had 13. The Scarlet Knights took the lead for good about three minutes into the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Doss leads SIU-Edwardsville over Knox 75-37

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds to carry Southern Illinois-Edwardsville to a 75-37 win over Knox on Monday night. Ray'Sean Taylor had 13 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (1-2). Desmond Polk added 10 points and six rebounds. Shamar Wright had six rebounds. Duane Goodman...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy