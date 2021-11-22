Researchers say history books omit Mexican American soldiers' contribution to Allies WWII victory

Anton Treuer ’91 is a professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University in Minnesota — a “language warrior” fighting to keep Native American languages alive. In April, he released an edition of his book, Everything You Wanted To Know About Indians But Were Afraid To Ask, edited for young adult readers. This month his latest book will be published, The Cultural Toolbox: Traditional Ojibwe Living in the Modern World, which follows one Ojibwe family through its living traditions and cultural beliefs. PAW asked Treuer to recommend three more books for understanding Native American history, and he suggested these.

