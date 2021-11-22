Australia to ease border ban on some foreign citizens
7 days ago
Australia says it will begin significantly relaxing bans on foreigners entering the country, prioritising certain groups. Skilled migrants and international students, as well as Japan and South Korean citizens, will be among those allowed entry from 1 December. All must be fully vaccinated. Australia has implemented some of the...
Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia says it has toughened foreign interference rules for universities to stop self-censorship on campuses and the covert transfer of sensitive technology, before hundreds of thousands of international students are expected to return as borders closed by the COVID-19 pandemic re-open. International education is Australia’s fourth-largest export...
India opened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists entering the country on commercial flights for the first time in nearly two years on Monday. Tourists entering the country must be fully vaccinated, test negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight and follow all Covid-19 protocols, according to the health ministry.
Australia announced Monday it will again welcome foreign students and skilled workers from next month, easing some of the world’s most stringent pandemic travel restrictions. Twenty months after Australia slammed shut its borders, some visa holders — as well as Japanese and South Korean citizens — will be able to...
The new Omicron coronavirus variant is rapidly spreading around the world, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from southern Africa were also in 14 days of hotel quarantine, while around 260 other passengers and aircrew have been directed to isolate.The Australian...
Australia is further relaxing Covid border restrictions as it continues to take further steps to safely reopen to the world. Additional changes to international border arrangements come into effect on December 1. Skilled migrants and international students, as well as citizens from Japan and South Korea, will be among those...
Israel will on Sunday become the first country to ban the entry of all foreigners as the world races to understand and contain the new worrying variant of Covid-19 that emerged in southern Africa. The government also promised to use controversial phone-tracking technology to track and locate cases of the new omicron variant.
Australia has announced a cautious opening to some visa holders and Asian tourists next month.Australia’s prime minister announced that from 1 December a group of foreign visitors with eligible visas – including refugees, students and working holidaymakers – will be able to travel to the country.Scott Morrison listed them as: “Eligible visa holders, including skilled and student cohorts, as well as humanitarian, temporary, working holidaymaker and provisional family visa holders.”In addition, the new opportunity for tourists from Singapore to visit Australia, which began on Sunday, will be extended to Japan and South Korea from 1 December.Arrivals must provide proof of...
The Government of Canada is dropping COVID-19 testing requirements for Canadians returning from travel from the United States for short visits. This decision was announced following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit the Washington D.C. where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other top lawmakers.
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia may on Monday unveil a further easing of its international border restrictions to allow the return of skilled migrants and students as businesses struggle to fill jobs during its COVID-19 recovery phase, Australian media reported. The Australian federal government has been working on plans to bring...
TOKYO (AP) — As cases of a new coronavirus variant are confirmed around the world, Japan has announced it will suspend entry of all foreign visitors, joining an increasing number of countries that are tightening their borders as fear spreads of yet another extension of pandemic suffering. Japan, which has yet to detect any cases of the omicron variant, reimposed border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers. Despite the global worry, however, scientists caution that it’s still unclear whether omicron is more dangerous than other versions of a virus that has killed more than 5 million people.
The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa.
With each passing hour, new restrictions were being slapped on travel from countries in southern Africa as the world scurried Saturday to contain a new variant of the coronavirus that has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines.
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia said on Monday it would delay the reopening of its international border by two weeks after reporting its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Prime Minister Scott Morrison convened a meeting of his national security committee and said it received advice from Australia's chief health...
Japan will close its border to foreign nationals, including business travelers and students from Tuesday, marking one of the most severe responses to the emergence of Omicron. Israel shut its borders from midnight on Sunday. Speaking on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the imminent closure of the border to...
The new omicron variant of Covid-19 may have arrived in Germany and the Czech Republic, as large parts of the world brought in measures to stop its spread from the region where it was first detected.Officials in the neighbouring central European countries suspect cases of the new variant in passengers from southern Africa.Omicron has been designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation. Scientists fear it is highly transmissible and could be more resistant to vaccines.A minister in the German state of Hesse said that several “omicron-typical mutations” had been found in a traveller returning from...
Singapore and Malaysia eased coronavirus travel restrictions on one of the world's busiest land borders Monday after nearly two years, allowing some vaccinated people to cross without quarantine.
Before the pandemic, about 300,000 people used to commute across the border from Malaysia every day to the neighbouring city-state, to work in areas ranging from public transport to electronics manufacturing.
But most travel was abruptly halted in March last year, leaving many who previously commuted, and other Malaysians in Singapore, effectively stuck there as they needed to continue working.
From Monday, vaccinated Singaporean and Malaysian citizens, those holding permanent residency status and work permits can cross the one-kilometre (0.6-mile) causeway separating the countries without having to quarantine.
Three weeks after reopening its borders to a limited number of foreigners newly arriving in the country, Japan is slamming shut again amid growing fears of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Monday that the country would take emergency measures for at least...
