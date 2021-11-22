ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Door County meat processor takes in record number of deer

By Ben Bokun
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leB3y_0d3bOL0K00

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — With over 100 deer in his possession, it was a record gun deer hunting weekend for Keith Birnschein, who's been processing meat with his family for 25 years.

As far as working at the shop on a Sunday: "never done that before."

And with a week left in the season, the Birnscheins might have their work cut out for them.

"I'm scared," Birnschein said.

On just the second day of the gun deer hunting season, local businesses like Door County Custom Meats say they're processing more meat than in previous years.

"Numbers were double yesterday and over double today for sure of any other year since we've been doing this," Birnschein, a co-owner of Door County Custom Meats, said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of beef per pound in the Midwest has risen by over a dollar to around $4.85 over the last year.

The owners say they believe their growing business is caused by higher meat prices across the country. They say many hunters can get their own food for a cheaper price.

RELATED STORIES

"People are taking advantage of being able to put some meat in their freezer for the price of a gun deer tag," Birnschein said.

Co-owner Jaci Birnschein says hunters are driving nearly two hours all the way from Marinette to drop off their deer.

"There are lots of deer," she said. "You have to make sure that everybody gets their own meat back."

Their products range from ground venison to jerkey to sausage.

"The past two days have been wonderful for us, more elevated than the past couple years, which is very good," Jaci said. "So I hope it continues."

To learn more about using Door County Custom Meats, the owners say you can call or email.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
County
Door County, WI
City
Pound, WI
City
Sturgeon Bay, WI
Door County, WI
Lifestyle
City
Marinette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Door County, WI
Pets & Animals
Door County, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Season#Door County Custom Meats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NBC 26 WGBA

Appleton schools to make masks optional Jan. 18

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Appleton Area School District board voted to make masks optional for students in grades 5K to 12 starting Jan. 18. In a school board meeting late Monday night the board reviewed their current masking requirement protocol that requires all students and staff to wear face coverings while indoors within district facilities.
APPLETON, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

Orange Friday kicks off gun deer hunt season

Some hunters got a head start to the season opener with a favorite tradition early Friday morning. They went out to Fleet Farm for the store's 10th annual Orange Friday. "A typical day for us for Orange Friday is customers coming in at 6 a.m. and we open the doors an hour early for everybody to partake in the festivities and the first 500 customers in our store today receives this cool Fleet Farm hat and a lot of them have been collecting them for the last 10 years," said Jose Chavez, assistant manager at Fleet Farm Green Bay East.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy