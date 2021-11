California will see the largest share of Infrastructure and Jobs Act money, but still only about half of Governor Gavin Newsom’s investment in the California Comeback Plan. CALIFORNIA – President Joe Biden signed the long-awaited Infrastructure and Jobs Act into law Nov. 15, giving the green light to a $1.2 trillion investment in America’s future. Many of the state investments in California’s $45.5 billion share of the federal legislation piggyback off of Governor Newsom’s $100 billion California Comeback Plan, which makes significant investments in infrastructure, wildfire and emergency preparedness, EV and climate resiliency, drought response and water resiliency and broadband coverage.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO