ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

1 critically injured in single-vehicle collision Sunday

By Addi Weakley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0d3bMw9R00

A single-vehicle collision resulted in life-threatening injuries for one person on Sunday.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Swope Parkway just south of East 55th Street.

Police said a GMC sport-utility vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver lost control.

As the vehicle left the roadway, it struck a tree in the median between the north and southbound lanes.

The driver was identified as a 41-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri. He was the lone occupant of the GMC.

The man was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Gmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy