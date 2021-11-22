Shooting Caught On Video Near Park Concerns Neighbors In West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A brazen shooting steps from someone’s front door in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood was captured on a doorbell camera, and now neighbors are particularly concerned about the location where it happened.

Around 7 p.m. a car can be seen cruising down West 123rd Street, but following behind it are two people unloading their guns toward it. The doorbell video captures the hooded suspects.

“What I saw was the two young men. I was afraid. I was afraid for my family,” said a woman who describes them coming from beside her house. She did not want to be identified.

She heard shots and rushed her young grandchildren to teh back of the house.

“I thought it was machine guns. The way that it just rattled off so quickly,” she said.

Police told her the suspects were likely running near many homes in the neighborhood. A bullet even pierced the front window of another house – going into its living room, but no one was hurt.

“It’s so close to home. You hear about it in other areas and now it’s in my yard,” the woman said.

Her yard is feet from a place meant for fun, which is why she is concerned.

“Not just my family, but everyone’s family. We’re across from a park.”

She lives across from West Pullman Park.

Just months ago in August Geri Jones with St. Titus One Youth Anti-Violence and Mentoring Program led a community-wide event called “No Crime Day,” where teenagers were encouraged to do productive activities. It discouraged what some young people get caught up in.

After seeing this video Jones is calling on local and state leaders to help community organizations do more.

“Many programs that are grassroots programs like ours get funding in the summer, but during the course of the year, there’s nothing happening and the kids are just going haywire,” Jones said.

She takes money out-of-pocket for events like a basketball tournament later this Christmas break.

It’s a solution to curb violence – in place – with the hopes efforts can get stronger and deter these shootings.