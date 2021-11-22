Former Bears Players Provide Truckload Of Turkeys To Families In Need

CHICAGO (CBS) — In an impressive show of generosity three former Chicago Bears provided a truckload of turkeys and all the fixings for Chicago families.

Matt Forte, Anthony Adams and Charles “Peanut” Tillman are teaming up once again for a good cause.

They joined volunteers in handing out 300 holiday meals at Progressive Baptist Church.

Cars rolled up, and the football stars loaded them up.

They say they want to give people something to be thankful for, even in difficult times.

This food giveaway is not just for Thanksgiving. The What’s your Forte Foundation and Progressive Baptist Church will be feeding families every week for the rest of the year.