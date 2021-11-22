ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Perhaps Love’ Wins Korea Box Office Weekend as Cinemas Lose $100 Million in Latest Quarter

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KqzO_0d3bMeVb00

Box office takings in South Korea retreated over the weekend, despite a local film taking the top spot. This year has seen a dearth of local movies releasing in cinemas, though that shortage may be reversed in the coming months.

Local comedy drama film “ Perhaps Love ” was the biggest film of the weekend. It earned $2.09 million from 1,192 screens, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated y the Korean Film Council (Kofic), and deposed Marvel franchise film “ Eternals ,” which earned $1.94 million from a larger 1,257 screen combination.

Following a Wednesday release, “Perhaps Love” racked up an opening five-day total of $2.87 million. It was directed by Choi Eun-ji and stars the reliable Ryu Seung-ryong.

“Eternals” was released on Nov. 3 and had a strong opening session. After three weekends, it has now amassed a cumulative of $25.1 million. That figure makes it the third highest grossing film of 2021 in Korea, while its momentum means it is poised to soon overtake “Black Widow”. The top film of the year remains Korea-made “Escape From Mogadishu,” with $29 million from a July outing.

In third place over the latest weekend “Dune” captured a further $883,000, lifting its cumulative to $12.2 million since its Oct. 20 release. Its weekend score decreased only 25% compared with the previous session.

Fourth place belonged to Korean-made crime-action film “Tomb of the River,” which debuted in second spot a week earlier and this time earned $378,000. After 12 days, “Tomb” has a cumulative total of $2.46 million.

New-release title “Dear Evan Hansen” opened on Wednesday and achieved fifth place over the weekend with $368,000 earned from 621 screens, and a five-day cumulative of $627,000. “The French Dispatch” released on Thursday and collected $237,000 form 273 screens over the weekend, and $354,000 over four days.

Overall, nationwide box office declined from $8.08 million during the previous weekend, to $6.65 million in the latest session.

Local media report that major Korean films will go ahead with releases in time for Christmas or the lunar new year holidays in early February. Prominent among these are political drama “Kingmaker,” which has been sitting on the shelf since 2019 and will now attempt a release in December. So too will romance “Happy New Year.”

“Emergency Declaration,” which had its premiere in Cannes in July, crime drama “The Policeman’s Lounge” and action comedy sequel “The Pirates: Goblin Flag” have all signaled January 2022 releases.

The lack of local releases this year has reversed the normal dominance of Korean films at the Korean box office. KOBIS data shows that Korean films earned a combined $124 million over the January to October period, down 51% even on a miserable 2020. Because of the uncertainty of releasing during COVID-times, many Korean films have either delayed their theatrical plans or abandoned them in favor of a streaming release.

In contrast, Hollywood studio titles have been released in Korean theaters according to schedules determined with less regard to Korean public health and theatrical conditions. The combined sales of foreign-made film over the first ten months of 2021 increased by 71% compared with the same period in 2020, and revenues hit $244 million.

The massively lower levels of business continues to be reflected in the financial performance of Korean multiplex chains. In the July to September quarter, the biggest chain CJ-CGV lost $65.7 million, though quarterly revenues were up by 4% year-on-year. Number two chain, Lotte Cultureworks recorded losses of $27.1 million in the quarter, down from $52 million a year earlier. J Contentree, operator of the Megabox circuit, saw losses increase slightly to $13.6 million.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While the Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era. Disney’s “Encanto” had been projected to lead the box office heading into the holiday weekend. The animated adventure took in $11 million on Black Friday from 3,980 locations and is headed towards a $43.3 million five-day total. That’s a far...
MOVIES
Variety

Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox. The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023. The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemas#Perhaps Love#Korea Box Office Weekend#The Korean Film Council#Kofic#Marvel#Korean
mxdwn.com

‘King Richard’ Disappoints With $5.7 Million At the Weekend Box Office

King Richard became the latest box-office disappointment for Warner Bros. Perhaps it is the fact that the film is playing in theaters while simultaneously being streamed on HBO Max. According to Forbes, many films that do great on HBO Max are the ones who do decently at the box-office. King...
TENNIS
Gephardt Daily

‘Eternals’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Nov. 14 (UPI) — “Eternals” — a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan — is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Last weekend, it brought in $71 million. Coming in at...
MOVIES
ktbb.com

‘Eternals’ tops the box office for the second week with $27.5 million

Marvel's Eternals topped the box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $27.5 million. After two weeks, the film -- starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Richard Madden -- has earned $118.8 million domestically and has pulled in another $162.6 million from overseas, bringing its current worldwide total to $281.4 million. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ has Dismal Opening Weekend in China Box Office

Disney’s Jungle Cruise opened last weekend in China after several months of delays to a mere $3.3 million. The Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt led family adventure film is stated to have cost over $200 million to make. The film has made, in total from both domestic and international box offices, $215 million.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, ‘House of Gucci’ Lands Impressive Debut

Disney has reclaimed its rightful place at the top of Thanksgiving box office charts. “Encanto,” the studio’s new animated musical fable, collected $40.3 million from 3,980 North American theaters since Wednesday, a robust tally at a time when family audiences haven’t been eager to return to cinemas. It’s become holiday tradition for Disney to release a family friendly movie around Turkey Day, and “Encanto,” an animated adventure with critical acclaim, indicates that parents have been gaining confidence to bring their young kids back to the movies. Hollywood is hoping that trend continues now that children as young as 5 12 can...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Opens to $4.5 Million in Thursday Previews

Halloween may be over, but the ghosts are here to stay. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” picked up $4.5 million in Thursday previews. The spooky Sony sequel is expected to generate a three-day total of around $27-30 million, taking a first-place finish at the domestic box office over fellow releases “King Richard” from Warner Bros. and A24’s “C’mon C’mon.” It opened at 3, 450 locations and is poised to play well through the Thanksgiving holiday.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Crosses $300 Million at the Global Box Office

Marvel's Eternals crossed $300 million at the global box office. The movie continues to rack up those ticket sales across the world, and the movies have basically roared back in recent months. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Venom both helped open the door. No Time To Die continues to absolutely crush across the board as well. Earlier this year, F9 and Godzilla vs Kong helped prime audiences for theaters again too. Dune proved that it wasn't just big established properties that could hang at the box office. But, Eternals was looked at as a wild gamble for the MCU heading into this year. Concerns shifted once again as the initial reviews weren't nearly as glowing for the latest Marvel Studios picture. Audiences' response has been much better, and the proof is in these latest box office numbers. It will be interesting to see if it can catch Shang-Chi or Venom before the year is over.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Sings to $1.5M in Previews, ‘Gucci’ Sews Up $1.3M

Walt Disney Animation’s musical adventure Encanto sang to a solid $1.5 million in Tuesday night previews, followed closely by MGM’s House of Gucci with $1.3 million. Both films are opening ahead of Thanksgiving, alongside action-horror reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. The five-day holiday corridor (Wednesday to Sunday) is one of the most lucrative times of the year at the box office, although moviegoing has yet to return to normal levels amid the ongoing pandemic. Family titles and adult dramas are particularly still impacted. With original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto — about a Colombian teenager who has to save her extended...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Highest Grossing Movie of the Pandemic Era Reportedly Lost $150 Million for the Studio

The highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era reportedly lost $150 million for the studio that produced it. When this year began, a lot of people speculated that F9 or a Marvel movie would be the biggest earner. Well, No Time To Die wears the crown, but the news has a bittersweet tinge for MGM. Just this weekend, the James Bond film passed $730 million in global box office sales. But, that massive return comes with a bit of an asterisk. Variety actually spoke to an MGM spokesperson after various media reports indicated that the movie would lose money. (No Time To Die is estimated to have cost $900 to make, which means it would have to continue into 2022 to get back to the line.) However, the studio is hitting back at those estimates and arguing that the movie already made them money.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week in a row, “Red Notice” cracked Netflix’s Top 10 in all 94 countries.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

39K+
Followers
43K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy