A woman dubbed the "Obit Bandit" who robbed the homes of families at funerals was sentenced to 11 to 13 years in prison Monday. Latonia Stewart, 30, of the Bronx, New York City, was convicted last month on six counts of burglary and possession of stolen property. She used online obituaries to determine when people would be away from their homes and then would break in to steal jewelry and other valuables. Stewart faced up to 90 years behind bars, as each charge carried up to 15-year sentences.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO