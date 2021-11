The East Carolina Pirates will take on the Davidson Wildcats at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games. East Carolina didn't have too much trouble with the Old Dominion Monarchs on Friday as they won 73-60. Among those leading the charge for the Pirates was guard Tristen Newton, who had 18 points and six assists.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO