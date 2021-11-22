ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Enes Kanter Calls Out Michael Jordan: 'He cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world'

 7 days ago
Enes Kanter was interviewed by CNN's Pamela Brown on Sunday as he continued to speak out against China. After calling out LeBron James for his silence on China earlier this week, Kanter today credited James for being a voice of the oppressed in America. That was after LeBron said that Kanter was "trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself." By today Kanter had moved on to Michael Jordan.

"Michael has not done anything for the Black community because he cares too much about his shoe sales all over the world. I feel like we need to call out these athletes and not be scared of who they are."

Today Kanter also joined the chorus of people calling for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be moved from Beijing following the silencing of tennis player Peng Shuai.

