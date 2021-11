As we take time to count our blessings and reflect on all we're thankful for this Thanksgiving, don't forget His word with regard to gratitude. I truly believe that the family that prays together, stays together. After all, when you put Him first in your life, He'll bless you abundantly. That's why we should reflect on His grace in our life every day, not just Thanksgiving. However, I thought I'd share some of my favorite scriptures with regard to being thankful. I hope you enjoy!

