DeRozan, LaVine lead Bulls over Knicks, 109-103

The issue of these Knicks playing down to their competition has become such a problem Tom Thibodeau mixed up the rotation early and often in the first half. By the end of the first quarter, 10 players had already seen playing time. No matter who the other four on the floor are surrounding Obi Toppin, the Knicks just play with more energy and enthusiasm with him out there. Perhaps the other Knicks know the ball will keep moving on offense instead of stopping for Julius Randle’s isolations. This does not mean the Knicks should trade Randle this early in the season. Things can improve. We have have all of last year to look at as evidence of Randle’s potential in the regular season. But for something to evolve, particularly in the postseason, the focal point must change. That could just mean Randle slides down to being the second option.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO