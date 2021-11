JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, 300 people will learn if they are selected as jurors in the Kimberly Kessler murder trial. Jury selection started Monday morning in the Nassau County Courthouse in the murder trial for Kessler who is accused of killing the mother of 3 in 2018. Cummings was reported missing after she never showed up to pick up her children on Mother’s Day. Investigators believe Kessler is the last person to see Cummings alive at the Tangles Hair Salon where they both worked. Cummings body has never been found.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO