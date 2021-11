WWE and AEW both have big weeks of TV lined up for the third week of November. AEW is coming off its final pay-per-view of 2021 with the widely-praised Full Gear event, while WWE is wrapping up its 2021 pay-per-view schedule on Sunday with Survivor Series at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. On top of the usual "battle for brand supremacy" between Raw and SmackDown, the show will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Rock's WWE debut (and potentially feature some sort of cameo from "The People's Champ"). Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will see the fallout from Hangman Page winning the AEW World Championship and continue the company's partnership with New Japan thanks to the debut of Tomohiro Ishii.

WWE ・ 14 DAYS AGO