ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Bay Area Cops, Retailers Grapple With Ongoing Spate of Brazen Smash-and-Grab Assaults

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzuCt_0d3bInay00

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — City leaders and shoppers said Sunday they are worried about the growing trend of mass robberies around the Bay Area as police look for the majority of the 80 or so suspects responsible for looting a Walnut Creek Nordstrom store on Saturday.

“I hope this doesn’t happen because this is not safe for the community and all of us want to be in a safer neighborhood,” said Mohini Soodan, a regular customer at the store. “We have family around.”

Police also alerted businesses and residents that looters who targeted a Nordstrom store Saturday may be planning more thefts on Sunday evening.

The police department “is actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today,” Walnut Creek police said in a community advisory posted about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on social media.

“This has not been confirmed, but out of an abundance of caution, we’re alerting businesses and residents to be prepared,” police said in the advisory.

The department is calling in additional officers and reserves, and some stores may consider closing early or taking other precautions, police said.

Police announced they arrested three suspects in Saturday’s heist with dozens more still at large. One of the three arrested was a felon in possession of a firearm.

READ MORE : Dozens of Smash-and-Grab Looters Ransack Walnut Creek Nordstrom

The mayor and Walnut Creek police tried to reassure the public that their community was safe on Sunday.

“This was a terrible crime and I was horrified by what happened regardless if it’s in Walnut Creek or anywhere else. This is a horrific crime,” Mayor Kevin Wilk told KPIX on Sunday. “We need to make sure that everybody feels safe when they come to Walnut Creek, whether they’re working here, living, shopping, dining.”

Police say this was a planned approach by the suspects who wore masks, dark clothing and brought crowbars as well as pepper spray to the store. Police are hoping more witnesses with cellphone video come forward.

“We absolutely have resources and we also have mutual aid if we need to call on it,” said Lt. Holley Connors with the Walnut Creek police department. “We will be as ready as possible to prevent any of these from happening again.”

KPIX security analyst Jeff Harp said these crimes keep happening because there are not enough consequences for the culprits. He worries about additional steps retail stores will have to take if the situation does not improve.

“They have to hire security guards that are costing $25, $30, $45 an hour so, suddenly, it becomes sort of a break-even project to establish a business,” Harp said Sunday. “What point do we finally say ‘you can’t come into Macy’s until you’ve been cleared’ … and what that’s going to mean? I don’t know but certainly these department stores are having a big challenge now.”

The Walnut Creek Chamber of Commerce said its members are concerned about more robberies happening as the holiday shopping season begins. Businesses were grateful to see so many people out during the day buying products despite the latest robbery.

“People are yearning for the opportunity to be outside, we want them to know that it’s going to be safe, we don’t want this sort of thing to happen again,” said Bob Linscheid, the president and CEO of the chamber. “Our belief is that we will band together and do what we can to increase awareness about how wonderful Walnut Creek is.”

Mayor Wilk said residents will immediately notice more police on duty at these shopping destinations and acknowledges that the punishment needs to be more severe to deter someone from stealing from stores.

“I’m concerned too, this was a brazen robbery. We need to work with the DA and encourage as many of these charges be made and prosecuted and then convicted and put behind bars,” he said. “We can’t just have people that are arrested and then put back on the streets shortly after. These people need to pay the price for what they’ve done and we need to find them all. ”

Harp added that, as these organized crime rings grow with the help of social media, law enforcement agencies will continue to struggle in their response. The focus remains on violent crime at a time when agencies across the country, including the FBI, are struggling to keep up their staffing numbers.

“It’s a mess. There has to be some recourse for someone who breaks the law,” Harp said. “I think that is the bottom line: there has to be consequences for someone who breaks the law.”

Shoppers who were aware of what happened at the mall the night before said it did not stop them from coming to this location but, with more visits in the weeks ahead, they will take steps to be careful.

“I think you have to be vigilant of where you’re shopping and what time of day you’re shopping,” said Greg Whitt. “If people are scared and afraid to shop around I think that is a real shame, don’t let them beat you, keep shopping.”

Comments / 5

John Kolb
7d ago

Keep voting the way Californians have been voting for the last 2 decades, except more of the same.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

13-Year-Old Carjacking Suspect Arrested After Wild Chase In Stolen Car

OAKLEY (CBS SF/BCN) — A 13-year-old Concord boy led police on a wild chase early Sunday morning in a stolen car that ended when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a decorative boulder in front of Starbucks in Oakley. Antioch police spotted a car that was reported stolen during an Oakland carjacking, driving on L Street near Sycamore Drive at 2:55 a.m. They had been notified the suspect or suspects in the carjacking had firearms. The driver led police on a pursuit through Antioch into Oakley, where he lost control of the stolen vehicle, drove over the center median and collided with the Starbucks boulder. Officers then arrested the 13-year-old running from the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Antioch police at (925) 779-6874 or text the key word ANTIOCH to 274637 (CRIMES).
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Interrupted Car Burglary Turns Deadly In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was fatally shoot Sunday in Oakland’s Lake Merritt neighborhood, the latest victim of an on-going surge in violence in the East Bay community. Oakland police said the city’s 127th homicide of the year took place at around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grand Avenue. According to investigators, a man was shot confronting someone trying to burglarize his car. Police are still looking for the shooter, who fled in his own car. The slaying came just hours after Oakland police announced they would be deploying tactical teams to the streets to counter the surge of violence. Aside...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

KPIX Reporters Remember Slain Security Guard Kevin Nishita; ‘Just the Kindest Man’

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Kevin Nishita made a difference in a lot of people’s lives — as a police officer, a security guard, a family man and as a friend. He dedicated his life to the safety and well-being of others, including the news team at KPIX and other Bay Area TV stations. “He was a part of our news family. The loss is just tremendous,” said KPIX reporter Maria Cid Medina on Saturday. “It hurts to say, ‘was.’ He was just the kindest man,” said KPIX reporter Andria Borba. Kevin Nishita, a retired police officer working as a security guard, died early Saturday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

One Dead, Two Wounded In Early Morning San Francisco Shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One man was dead and two others wounded in three separate early Sunday morning shootings across San Francisco. SFPD Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani posted a series of tweets on the shootings. “These are all active investigations,” Vaswani posted. “The shootings are not related. No additional info to release at this time.” SFPD PIO Officer Robert Rueca said officers responded shortly before 5 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Potrero Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The officers gave aid and emergency medical crews took the man to a hospital with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters Extinguish 2 RVs on Fire in West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire crews were able to knock down a fire that burned two RVs under a freeway overpass in West Oakland Sunday morning, according to officials. The Oakland firefighters Twitter account posted videos of the fire at around 9:20 a.m., saying it was burning near the intersection of 20th and Wood Streets. Fire officials later confirmed the call on the fire came at around 9:12 a.m. 20th & Wood St- 2 RV’s fully involved. #oakland pic.twitter.com/5kZBEaFzEJ — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) November 28, 2021 A plume of black smoke from the fire was visible from the Bay Bridge. A second video showed fire...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Coyote Rescued from San Francisco Bay Treated, Released

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wayward coyote was recovering Saturday after being rescued by firefighters from the San Francisco Bay. The coyote tumbled into the Bay along the waterfront and to the shock of bystanders was struggling to remain afloat. 911 calls to the fire department triggered a water rescue effort. A firefighter made a lasso and was able to keep the coyotes head above water while a fellow firefighter approached on a jet ski. The tired and fold coyote was loaded onto a rescue sled and transported to the dock where paramedics provided care for severe hypothermia. The coyote — named ‘Phoenix’ after the department’s historic fireboat — was transported to a veterinary care center. After being treated, Phoenix was warmed up by Animal Control staff and released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smash-and-Grab Mob Thwarted In Downtown Palo Alto; 2 Suspects Arrested

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Two female suspects were in custody after a security guard thwarted a smash-and-grab mob of 30-40 individuals who were trying to bash their way into a Palo Alto retail store. According to a press release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, on Sunday night at around 11:18 p.m., a large group of approximately 30-40 suspects arrived in about 20 cars and attempted to break into clothing boutique the RealReal at 379 University Avenue in downtown Palo Alto when it was closed. A prompt call from a private security guard reporting the incident brought a quick response...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘We Just Want Him Back’: French Bulldog Stolen at Gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hannah Nelson held back tears, speaking about her almost 2-year-old Frenchie Merlyn, who she says was stolen at gunpoint on Saturday. Nelson was out of town for Thanksgiving, so her friend Marieka Bayens took him for a walk, just after 6 p.m. at 24th and Valdez Streets in Oakland. “All of a sudden these two men came out from nowhere,” Bayens said. “One approached me basically straight on, pointed a gun at my face, and said give me the dog, and the other one grabbed Merlyn.” She said the two men hopped in a car and sped...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Fbi#Security Guards#Bay Area Cops#Kpix#Nordstrom
CBS San Francisco

Link Found Between Smash-and-Grab Burglaries in Larkspur and Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KPIX) — As Bay Area law enforcement agencies continue to investigate numerous high-profile smash-and-grab retail burglaries, detectives from two departments separated by about 50 miles seem to have found links between two of the incidents. On Sunday, just after 9:00 p.m., a group of around 40 people smashed the front window and burglarized The RealReal in Larkspur, according to Central Marin police. The suspects were able to get into the consignment shop, where they stole approximately $250,000 worth of merchandise. Later Sunday, just past 11:15 p.m., a group of around 30-40 people in about 20 vehicles attempted to break into...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Injured After Slamming Into Tree Fleeing Palo Alto Sideshow

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A car fleeing an illegal Palo Alto sideshow at a high rate of speed early Friday careened into a tree, sending two people to the hospital and fatally injuring their pet dog, authorities said. According to Palo Alto police, an officer on routine patrol at about 1:06 a.m. saw at least four vehicles involved in illegal sideshow activity at the east end of Embarcadero Road near the Palo Alto Baylands Nature Preserve. Once other officers arrived on scene, they activated their lights and sirens as they approached the sideshow, causing the suspect vehicles to flee westbound...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Apple Store Targeted in Brazen Daylight Smash-and-Grab Robbery

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa on Wednesday evening announced they are investigating a new daylight smash-and-grab robbery earlier in the day that targeted the Apple Store in Santa Rosa Plaza. According to police, shortly after 11:3o a.m., officers responded to the Apple Store on the 1000 block Santa Rosa Plaza after a “smash-and-grab” theft was report involving four young male suspects. Police said the “brazen daytime burglary” happened in front of customers and staff, with the four suspects grabbing over $20,000 worth of merchandise from the store before fleeing the area in an unknown vehicle. Police released surveillance photos that showed images of the suspects. Santa Rosa Apple Store robbery suspects (SRPD) Police said the suspects were described as four young males between the ages of 14 and 18 years old. They were all wearing mostly black or grey sweatshirts and jeans with masks covering their faces. The robbery in Santa Rosa is one of several recent major thefts around the Bay Area recently, with others occurring in downtown San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Hayward and San Jose. Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to call Santa Rosa Police Department’s Property Crimes Investigations at (707) 543-3575. Refer to case #21-13043.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Arrested In San Jose Macy’s Mall Store Thefts

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two suspects were in custody Wednesday after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of cologne and perfume from two Macy’s stores in the South Bay. San Jose police said 19-year-old Dwayne Huntley of Hayward and 22-year-old Raheem Lewis of Antioch were being held on grand theft and burglary counts. According to investigators, San Jose police officers responded at about 6:23 p.m. Tuesday to the Macy’s store at Valley Fair mall on a report of suspicious activity. Security personnel at the mall reported seeing at least two adult males who matched the description of suspects who stole merchandise on...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Setting Antioch Home On Fire During Domestic Dispute

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A female suspect was in custody Friday after she allegedly doused a man with gasoline and set an Antioch home on fire during a domestic dispute, authorities said. Contra Costa County firefighters responded shortly before 11:30 a.m. to a call of smoke coming out of a home located on the 3800 Block Hummingbird Rd. When they arrived, they discovered a fire burning in the rear of building and quickly determined it was intentionally set. The blaze was quickly extinguished. Kevin Brown, investigator with Contra Costa Fire, said it appears the fire was the result of a domestic dispute. “Upon arrival we found out there had been a dispute and a female poured gas in the back of the house and set it on fire,” he said. “She did pour gas on the other occupant of the home. He was not injured.” The unidentified woman was arrested by Antioch police officers. She was taken to the Martinez Detention Center. “She will be charged with setting a residence on fire,” Brown said. Investigators removed several pieces of evidence from the home including a gas can and the man’s gasoline soaked shirt.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Smash-And-Grabs Prompt Heavy Security Presence At Valley Fair, Santana Row As Holidays Near

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – With the holiday shopping season set to begin, police and security presence were heavy at Westfield Valley Fair mall and across the street at Santana Row, in the wake of a series of disturbing retail robberies across the Bay Area. “It’s scary, it’s scary to have to come into work sometimes,” Indochino assistant manager Martin Torres told KPIX 5. “We see security outside the mall. They barricade and block off certain roads and even entrances to the parking structures. There was a Macy’s hit, there was a Lululemon, a Bloomingdale’s. There was a lot of places.” Armed...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Details, Video Emerge In San Francisco Police Fatal Shooting Of Ajmal Amani In SoMa Residential Hotel

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco on Wednesday released additional details — including body-worn camera video — related to a deadly officer-involved shooting in the city’s South of Market neighborhood last week. Chief Bill Scott and other department officials held a virtual town hall Wednesday in the death of 41-year-old Ajmal Amani on Friday, Nov. 19th. “Without suggesting a premature judgment on the appropriateness of the force used in this particular incident, I can express on behalf of all of us in our department our condolences to Mr. Amani’s family, friends and loved ones for the loss they’ve suffered,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: TV News Security Guard Stable After Being Shot in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A security guard working with a local news station covering a recent burglary was shot in downtown Oakland Wednesday afternoon during an attempted armed robbery, according to police. At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 300 block of 14th Street in response to reports of a shooting. The shooting victim was a security guard who was with a KRON television news crew at the time reporting on a recent smash-and-grab robbery at the clothing store Prime 356 that happened Monday night. The security guard is a former police officer who works for the Star Protection Agency...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two-Story Townhome in Hayward Burns Down In Fiery Blaze, Displacing Five

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Fire crews battled massive flames Thursday night at a two-story townhouse in Hayward, with the two-alarm fire displacing five after it was extinguished, fire officials said. According to a tweet posted by the Alameda County Fire Department Friday, the fire occurred the night before at 7:31 p.m. at a triplex on Garden Avenue in unincorporated Hayward. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke and massive flames coming from the building, forcing them to call for a second alarm. Last night at 7:31pm, ACFD FF’s respond to a 2-story townhome of a tri-plex on Garden Ave in Unincorportlated Hayward. FF’s came on the scene to smoke and flames and called for a 2nd alarm. 5 family members were displaced and Red Cross was called to assist. No injuries. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/vBmzkroTo1 — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) November 26, 2021 No injuries were reported from the fire but five residents were displaced. This story will be updated.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Pittsburg Church Blaze

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze that erupted and quickly spread through an addition under construction to church Friday morning. Contra Costa Fire officials reported the blaze at around at 6:53 a.m. in a neighborhood of commercial and residential structures in the 300 block of Central Ave. The intensity of the flames and threat of collapse forced firefighters to take a defensive approach. The 300 block of Central Ave was closed off, motorists were asked to avoid the area. By 9 a.m., Confire tweeted that crews had extinguished the fire and were mopping up. A cause of the blaze was under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Bargain Shoppers Find Black Friday Is Not What It Used To Be

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – Malls and shopping centers across the East Bay saw big crowds on Black Friday. Shoppers said some stores still offered big discounts to get customers in the door, while others were not offering much. Retail experts said part of that was a supply chain issue. At the Walnut Creek Broadway Plaza shopping center, foot traffic appeared close to pre-pandemic levels. “There’s definitely more people out this year than last year,” said shopper Brooke Daly. “I think the sales are good,” said Sherri Goldsmith. “40% off at Zara. 40% off in Macy’s,” said shopper Persia Asadollah. Shoppers said unlike previous...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Nervous Holiday Shoppers Find Barricades, More Police After Walnut Creek Smash-and-Grab Robberies

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) – Holiday shopping in Walnut Creek has slowed to crawl as police tightened security in and around Broadway Plaza after roughly 80 people stormed the Nordstrom during one of Bay Area’s violent weekend smash and grabs. A barricade has been placed to keep cars off Broadway Plaza. It brings a sense of safety but those we spoke with tonight say it’s also bad for business. It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year with shoppers spending and businesses profiting but some say the shopping experience isn’t the same after seeing the smash and grab over the...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy