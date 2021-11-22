Insecure's Yvonne Orji and L. Scott Caldwell Unpack the Molly/Mom Crisis

“Season 4 was hard," Orji tells TVLine. "We were apart most of that season, and when we did have scenes together, we were fighting. I didn’t like that. And now we’re back after bonding over the trauma of being robbed by Cheyenne, a woman we thought was our friend. This is who these two friends are. They bond over crazy situations.” Orji adds of this week's episode: “We got to see them fall into their regular groove. Molly gave Issa the encouragement that she needed, and Issa did the same for Molly when she pursued (Nathan’s friend) Art. It’s good to see them on good terms again, and it shows that, at times, friendships get fractured. Friendships are like bones. It was a fracture, not a break. You have to work at it, and when you do, the friendship heals and reforms, and sometimes improves.”

