BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hamburg man is being held without bail following his arraignment over the weekend on murder and robbery charges. William Giambelluca, 32, is accused of attacking a man in the parking lot of a tavern on Lakeshore Road in Blasdell just before midnight on November 22. The Erie County District Attorney's office says Giambelluca allegedly hit 67-year-old John Rados, Sr. with an object during a robbery attempt.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO