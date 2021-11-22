ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topo Chico Launches Hard Seltzer Glass Bottles

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of Topo Chico Mineral Water, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer has now introduced its alcoholic beverage in iconic, 12-oz glass bottles. Available throughout select markets throughout the United States, the launch is centered around its popular flavor, Strawberry Guava. Coming in 12-packs, each bottle contains 4.7% alcohol by...

EatThis

9 Fast-Food Chains That Are Phasing Out Dining Rooms

In order to make room for more drive-thru lanes and areas for curbside pickups, fast-food chains have been rethinking the concept of a modern-day restaurant with new design prototypes. And one element, in particular, seems to be taking up less and less real estate in a modern fast-food joint—the dining room.
RESTAURANTS
ourcommunitynow.com

It's True: Sonic Is Releasing Hard Seltzers Based on Its Slush Flavors!

I'll take one of everything, please. In case you haven't heard, Sonic Drive-In is releasing a lineup of hard seltzers! Yes, Sonic, as in Sonic Drive-In. And get this, the drinks will be based on the iconic slush flavors! (As if you needed another reason to give these hard seltzers a shot!)
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Recycled Glass Gin Bottles

Gordon’s gin has announced a new change to its packaging that will be rolled out on a global scale to help keep it relevant for today's consumers by incorporating a sustainability ethos. The brand's signature bottle will now be made from up to 85% recycled glass, while still highlighting the brand's signature font, Royal Warrant seal and recognizable boar's head. The new packaging update comes as part of the brand's shift towards enhanced sustainability now and into the future.
DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer

Based on a homemade concoction originally whipped up as a hangover cure, Freshie is the first -- and so far only -- organic, non-GMO, gluten-free sparkling tequila seltzer. The product was launched in Chicago and its surrounding markets in December 2020, later expanded to Atlanta and Nashville, and is now set for national expansion in 2022. At just 99 calories and offering refreshment that’s not filling, the seltzer is made with premium Silver Tequila that takes seven years to mature before it’s sustainably farmed and distilled using 100% solar energy, and then lightly sweetened with blue Weber agave nectar from Mexico’s Jalisco Highlands. Unlike other seltzers that use artificial sweeteners and synthetic flavoring powders, Freshie is made with only four 100% organic ingredients; besides the tequila and agave nectar, it contains real lime and sparkling water. A 4-pack of 12-ounce cans retails for a suggested $11.99.
CHICAGO, IL
Dan White
Brewbound.com

NÜTRL Launches All Cranberry Seltzer Variety Pack

Just in time for Thanksgiving, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer announces a limited-release cranberry variety pack featuring four flavors: Classic Cranberry, Cranberry Orange, Cranberry Grapefruit and Cranberry Apple. The seasonal pack is the first-ever all cranberry seltzer variety pack on the market and will be available throughout the 2021 holiday season in select markets. NÜTRL is a new-to-market light and refreshing vodka seltzer made with simple ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Gen Z-Targeted Hard Seltzers

The Three Fold hard seltzers are a premium range of libations created by the Molson Coors Beverage Company that are focused on garnering the attention of Gen Z consumers in the UK. The hard seltzers come in Citrus and Tropical flavor options with the Red Berries flavor being tested at select locations in the UK in draught format. The drinks are achieved with premium flavor and little else to make them well-suited for consumers of legal drinking age to try out when on the market for a refreshing option.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Cocktail-Inspired Seltzers

Tall Tails is Shiner Beer's new collection of cocktail-inspired seltzers. Shiner's beverages have all been proudly brewed and bottled in Shiner, Texas, since 1909. The company was established by a group of Czech and German settlers. As the alcohol industry changes to welcome the increasingly popular seltzer, Shiner Beer adapts to incorporate the refreshing beverages into its range.
SHINER, TX
Focus Daily News

Tall ‘Tails Hard Seltzers From Shiner Bring Fun To The Party

Just down the road from DFW, the independent, family-owned brewers of the iconic Shiner Bock Beer, have released Tall ‘Tails, a mixed 12-pack of all-natural, cocktail-inspired hard seltzers. Each flavor, Ruby Red Paloma, Watermelon Margarita, Texas Mule and Mexican Martini, riffs on a classic Texan favorite. Since its founding in...
DALLAS, TX
Hypebae

Moncler x evian's Limited-Edition Glass Bottle Is Covered in Snowflakes

For its latest designer collaboration, evian has joined forces with Moncler on a limited-edition 75cL glass bottle. The duo has invited Swiss artist Not Vital to customize the piece, making this the first time the bottled water company has worked with a contemporary artist. A nod to the creative’s time spent in the Alps as a child, the custom bottle is covered in graphics of snowflakes. The design is also dedicated to the place where evian and Moncler originate from. “My Alpine Mountain origins have been a common theme throughout my work, and I’ve always been inspired by snow and ice,” Not Vital shared in a press release. “Through our collaboration, I have bottled the feeling of being in the snow — inspired by the snowflake.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
614now.com

BrewDog partners with classic seltzer brand to create new hard seltzer line

BrewDog has paired up with Original New York Seltzer to introduce a boozy version of the brand’s iconic 80s seltzer line. Original New York Seltzer was originally sold between 1981 and 1995, featuring natural flavoring without any artificial colors or preservatives. The brand was then relaunched in 2015. According to a press release, it is considered by many to have helped create commercial seltzer as we know it today.
COLUMBUS, OH
craftbrewingbusiness.com

Assessing the rise of RTD cocktails, decline of hard seltzer with CANTEEN Spirits CEO

Boston Beer recently acknowledged the slowing popularity of hard seltzers due to new competition from the rise of the ready-to-drink cocktail industry. Over the past 10 years successfully navigating the RTD Space, I was not surprised to see the rise in RTD cocktails becoming more and more popular due to the high demand for convenient, on-the-go, and low-ABV drink options, and I don’t see this beverage category going anywhere anytime soon.
DRINKS
Sonoma Index Tribune

Glass wine bottle shortage plagues industry

Last weekend brought Bay Area news features on a shortage of glass wine bottles. A spokesman for the nearest winemaking supply company, Napa Fermentation Supplies, said that they normally only sell to small and home winemakers but that now he has a long list of commercial wineries begging for new glass wine bottles.
NAPA, CA
Mashed

We Tried Every Sonic Hard Seltzer So You Don't Have To

True Sonic fans know that the chain's drink menu is at least as important as the food. While the tots and Coney dogs have their fans, aficionados of the Sonic experience always come back for the beverages. Of course, the chain's distinctively chewable pellet ice has a cult following, but that's only one of many unique touches the iconic drive-in brings to their drinks. Where else can you customize your soda or slush with chopped fruit, an array of flavor syrups, and Nerds candy? It's the closest most of us will ever get to an old-timey soda fountain.
FOOD & DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Nutrl Vodka Seltzers, Complete Lineup

Nutrl is a new line of ready-to-drink vodka seltzers flavored with real fruit juice, launched by Anheuser-Busch. There’s nothing particularly unique about the product line, but Nutrl is hoping to win over fans by offering these “unpretentious and uncomplicated,” refreshing, sessionable, low-calorie (100 calories per can), low-alcohol drinks, made with just vodka, seltzer, and real fruit juice.
DRINKS
Maxim

The Producer Mezcal Launches Two New Bottles, Shares Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Warm up your next holiday party with a Mezcal-spiked Oaxacan Old Fashioned. Traditional holiday cocktails abound as go-to seasonal staples (hello, boozy eggnog), but one mezcal brand wants to take you south of the border this season, at least in terms of your bar cart rotation. With an eye toward...
DRINKS
marketplace.org

Wine and liquor makers are facing a glass bottle shortage

No offense to stuffing or pumpkin pie, but an essential part of Thanksgiving in many households? The alcohol. Distillers and vintners are a bit on edge this holiday season because there’s a shortage of glass bottles used for liquor and wine. The culprits are some of the ones causing trouble...
DRINKS
wnns.com

Liquor Industry Facing Glass Bottle Shortage Ahead Of Holiday Season

Glass bottles and jars are getting harder to come by because of the supply chain crunch in the US and the liquor industry is now facing a bottle shortage. That shortage will likely drive up consumer prices of everything from spaghetti sauce to your favorite wine or liquor. It could...
INDUSTRY, IL

