ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Local counseling center brings to light mental health help during the holidays

By Sarah Lehman
WCIA
WCIA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suFrP_0d3bGOMp00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The holiday season is normally merry and bright, but it can be extra hard for people struggling with mental health.

Melanie Sivley is the clinical director at Bohdi Counseling in Champaign. She said it can be hard for people struggling with eating disorders, addictions, depression, anxiety and more.

She said these struggles can be heightened during the holiday season.

“Everything is so jam packed in such a short period of time that it’s a pressure cooker in some ways for all these different mental health issues,” she said. “Anything that you might be struggling with I feel like pops up at this time of year.”

Sivley said Bohdi Counseling wants to help everyone set boundaries and get through the holiday season.
So, starting this week, they will have a blog post to raise awareness of mental health challenges and how you can overcome them.

You can read those and learn more at their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

City to host Bundle Up’s Clothing Drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is partnering with the Champaign Park District and Champaign Center Partnership to collect winter items for those most in need. Officials said the clothing drive started on Monday and will go on until December 27. Champaign residents can donate new or gently-used winter items such as coats, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Memorial Hospital nurse honored with DAISY Award

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Memorial Hospital recently announced that Deb McWhorter received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence. According to officials, McWhorter was nominated by a nurse co-worker to receive the award. In the nomination form for her DAISY Award recognition, McWhorter was called an “incredible, caring and attentive nurse … [and] a huge […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Day of Giving: First String

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA’s annual Day of Giving is set to begin Tuesday. This year, six organizations will receive financial support. They are all groups that are working to declare victory over violence in our community. One of them is First String, Inc. in Champaign. That is a non-profit that gives boys and girls […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Jelani Day’s mother warns of unauthorized fundraisers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The mother of deceased Illinois State student Jelani Day is warning people about two GoFundMe fundraisers invoking Day’s name and using images of him that were not created by her or the Day family. Carmen Bolden-Day shared photos of the unauthorized fundraisers on the Justice for Jelani Day Facebook page and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
Health
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Sports
WCIA

Curtis Orchard decorates big chair for holidays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Curtis Orchard got into the Christmas spirit when it recently decorated its famous big chair for the holiday season. The orchard is promoting the chair, now wrapped in garland and Christmas lights, as a photo spot worthy of being used on Christmas cards. Visitors can take a photo in the chair […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Day of Giving: Supporting kids through “Shop with a Cop”

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Every holiday season, police officers around Central Illinois make a trip to the store and load up on Christmas toys. This year will be no exception for Rantoul Police. The department is gearing up to help more than 30 families during “Shop with a Cop.” “We will call the families, we […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Day of Giving: Goal Getters

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A lot of us spent our week giving thanks for the people and things in our lives, and for many, a big part of giving thanks is giving back. This year, we are placing our emphasis on the Victory Over Violence initiative, and partnering with the United Way of Champaign County […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Local business hosts Thanksgiving meal

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign business was giving food to people who may need some extra help. Arrowhead Bowling Alley held a Thanksgiving meal for people who came in to bowl yesterday. They had everything from turkey to pumpkin pie. Co-owner David Bolt said they just wanted to provide a place for people to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Mental Health Issues#Weather#Bohdi Counseling
WCIA

Community Counts: Young Lives Friendsgiving

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Becoming a teen mom can be a frightening experience and sometimes even a lonely one. But Young Life of Champaign County has a ministry committed to providing them support and comfort. The ministry, Young Lives, wanted to demonstrate how appreciated teen moms are in our communities. So they held a Friendsgiving […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Danville Toys for Tots announces final Christmas sign-up dates

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Toys for Tots has announced its final 2021 sign-up dates for families seeking to receive toys this Christmas. Tuesday, Nov. 304 to 7 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church, 3613 North Vermilion Street, Danville Wednesday, Dec. 15 to 7 p.m. at Georgetown Masonic Lodge, 113 West Street, Georgetown.  The Lodge is right across from the Georgetown Public Library.  Thursday, […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Prairie Farm to host Winter Nights light displays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Prairie Farm officials are inviting people to come and enjoy Winter Nights this Friday at 5 p.m. Winter Nights are festive light displays at the farm. According to officials, this Friday is the opening night. Anyone who attends will have a chance to meet Santa, listen to carolers and enjoy some […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Groups advocate for “dementia friendliness”

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – Two organizations are partnering to make Effingham more inclusive for people with dementia. Effingham Area Alzheimer’s Awareness is working with Midland Area Agency on Aging to make the city more “dementia friendly.” They make presentations to encourage people to be more understanding of dementia and accepting of people with the condition. […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Many people having a more normal Thanksgiving this year

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Thanksgiving is often the first time all year entire families are able to come together, but that wasn’t the case last year because of COVID. “My sister usually hosts, and we were going to go to her house, and a couple days ahead of time, she called the family and said […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy