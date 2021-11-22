ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Epiphany: a restaurant with a twist comes to downtown

By Rachel Saurer, Brandon Sefrood
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRING — A new restaurant is open for business in downtown Colorado Springs. Epiphany, a mesh of cafe, bar, music venue, and restaurant with a Latin-American cuisine, heralds itself as more of a community gathering place rather than somewhere to grab a quick bite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3111UN_0d3bFMZA00
You can have coffee or an adult beverage any time of the day with Epiphany’s all-day hours. Credit: Brandon Sefrood

Formerly the site of the Thirsty Parrot, the new owners said the moment the space became available, they immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“We knew we just needed to be here in this little spot,” said Mandy Todd, managing partner of Epiphany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXAb9_0d3bFMZA00
Mandy Todd talks about what sets Epiphany apart from the other restaurants. Credit: Brandon Sefrood

The idea, the owners said, was to bring something new and different to the old historic building. One way they’re doing this is by serving coffee, cocktails and food from 7 a.m. to late at night.

“The community will teach us how this place gets used. And being in this all day concept we know that we can fill some gaps at different parts of the day, different days of the week… seasons… that are just missing at this point,” Todd said.

The owners said the area is set up to encourage people to sip on a drink and hang out – doing work or business as long as they want to – and look out the huge windows from one story up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJdHD_0d3bFMZA00
Stay awhile. Lounge areas like this one are to encourage guests to hang out as long as they like. Credit: Brandon Sefrood

“Even the space itself is supposed to bring together multiple ideas and experiences into this one space,” Todd said.

The cuisine itself is unique as well, the owners said. While it is a Latin-America theme, their chef has roots in New Mexico and Southern Colorado, and Columbian heritage. They said they want to bring all of that background to their cooking. When asked what menu item she recommended, Todd said the arepas are not to be missed.

“Amazing salty sweet corn cake that is cut in half and stuffed with egg and avocado and Colombian chorizo or your meat of choice… I mean it’s just really kind of to die for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEd63_0d3bFMZA00
Soft lighting adds to the warm and comfortable atmosphere. Credit: Brandon Sefrood

Epiphany hosts events on the weekends, but if you want more information on which local artists are playing, and when, you can check out their website here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Small Business Saturday comes to downtown Colorado Springs; how you can help local businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A program meant to encourage shoppers to patronize local businesses is officially underway, particularly in downtown Colorado Springs. Small Business Saturday is an annual event meant to persuade customers looking to buy gifts to do so from locally-owned businesses. “It’s a small business family, even in Colorado Springs,” said Natilia Sibert, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs honors veterans one wreath at a time; why your help is still desperately needed this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Over the weekend, residents of Colorado Springs answered the call for help from a local veterans group aiming to honor fallen veterans this holiday season. According to Senior Veterans, Inc., on Saturday, Nov. 27, asked the community to donate wreaths that could be placed on veterans’ graves. The release said the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
New Mexico State
Colorado Springs, CO
Restaurants
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Colorado Springs, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Food Drink#Latin American#Columbian
KXRM

Planet Fitness invests 1.5 million into Colorado Springs

The COVID-19 pandemic has made getting off of the couch and on to fitness more difficult than ever before. Now with holidays around the corner, Planet Fitness is investing $1.5 million into Colorado Springs to encourage everyone to get off the couch and back in shape in a no-judgement environment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy