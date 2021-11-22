ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Tillman leads New Mexico St. past Indiana St. 80-66

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d3bFKni00

Donnie Tillman had 23 points as New Mexico State defeated Indiana State 80-66 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday night.

Teddy Allen had 12 points for New Mexico State (4-1). Will McNair Jr. added 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Johnny McCants had 10 points.

Micah Thomas had 23 points for the Sycamores (3-3). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

One thing Biden will not do to fight the Omicron variant

(CNN) — There was a telling moment during President Joe Biden's remarks on the new Omicron coronavirus variant at the White House Monday. He's all in on doing everything he can to get Americans vaccinated and politely asking them to mask up, but he's not likely to go the direction of some European leaders and push lockdowns any time soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Prosecutors portray Ghislaine Maxwell as Jeffrey Epstein's "partner in crime," defense says she is scapegoat as sex-trafficking trial begins

Opening statements began Monday in the sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who is charged with recruiting women and girls for her longtime associate and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prosecutors portrayed Maxwell as a sexual predator who enticed teenage girls, first by befriending them, then serving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
New Mexico State
City
Mexico, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Associated Press

White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden’s first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year’s gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound (158.76 kilograms)...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Tiger Woods rules out full-time return to golf

Tiger Woods said it's doubtful that he will return to golf full time after he was injured in a car crash. Woods said he thought he might lose his leg after the crash. Carter Evans shares the latest.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Henry
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy