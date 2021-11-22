James ejected after bloodying Stewart, Lakers beat Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is ejected after fouling Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA game Sunday in Detroit. AP photo

DETROIT — LeBron James was ejected for drawing blood from Isaiah Stewart’s face, sending the superstar to the locker room early in the third quarter and leaving his teammates to pick up the slack.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did that in a big way.

Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and two big blocked shots late on rookie Cade Cunningham. Westbrook contributed 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 comeback victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

“Everybody’s level went up when LB came out,” Davis said.

The 20-year-old Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to become the youngest player in franchise history with a triple-double.

James’ Flagrant 2 foul ended his night after his left elbow and hand appeared to make contact with Stewart’s face when they were tangled up while boxing out for a rebound.

Detroit’s center, who was called for a foul before James hit him, had to be held back more than once to keep him separated from the NBA superstar and was also ejected.

“I don’t think he should be facing anything from the league,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “He didn’t get off the floor in time, and the league will have to decide about that, and I thought that was why he was ejected from the game. ”

Westbrook was assessed a technical after the officials reviewed the play and the fallout from it, determining he was an “escalator,” while there was pushing, shoving and trash talking.

All parties were relieved that an all-out melee wasn’t witnessed as it was on Nov. 19, 2004, when the Pistons and Indiana Pacers had a brawl that spilled into the stands.

Davis praised players, coaches and security for keeping the peace.

“Everybody did a great job trying to deescalate the situation,” he said. “You never want it to get to that point like 17 years ago.”

After calm was restored on Sunday night, Detroit closed the third quarter strong and led 99-84 entering the fourth.

“Up and until that point, we’re still trying to figure each other out,” Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said.

Westbrook and Davis both scored in double figures in the final quarter, leading a rally that gave the Lakers a win to reach .500 this season.

Detroit had the ball with 5.9 seconds left with the chance to potentially tie the game, but Hamidou Diallo turned the ball over and Davis made free throws to seal the victory.

“We had 27 assists going into the fourth quarter, which put us in a position to win, but we stopped moving the ball,” Casey said. “We didn’t have a single assist in the fourth quarter.”

James had 10 points and five assists in his second game back in the lineup. After missing eight games with an abdominal strain, he played Friday night in a 130-108 loss at Boston.

“Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy,” Davis said. “As soon as he did it, he looked back and told him, ‘My bad.’”

SUNS 126, NUGGETS 97

PHOENIX — Cam Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 and fast-starting Phoenix beat Denver for its 12th straight victory.

The Suns scored 48 points in the first quarter for a 20-point lead, shooting 17 of 22 (77.3%) from the field, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.

Johnson, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder all hit two 3-pointers during the early run. The Suns haven’t lost since Oct. 27 against Sacramento when Harrison Barnes made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It’s the longest winning streak for the franchise since they won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season.

Denver star forward Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist. The Nuggets have lost four straight to fall to 9-8.

WARRIORS 119, RAPTORS 104

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds and NBA-leading Golden State beat Toronto to improve to 15-2.

Poole shot 10 for 13 and made eight 3-pointers. Stephen Curry had 12 points and eight assists after sitting out at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip.

Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Toronto.

CLIPPERS 97, MAVERICKS 91

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter and Los Angeles beat Dallas to end a two-game skid.

Reggie Jackson scored eight of his 23 points in the third, when the Clippers turned a one-point deficit into a nine-point lead.

Kristaps Porzingis had 25 points and eight rebounds for Dallas. With Luka Doncic out with a sprained left knee and ankle, the Mavericks have dropped three straight — the first two in Phoenix — to open a four-game trip.

BULLS 109, KNICKS 103

CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago rallied in the fourth quarter to beat New York.

Coby White scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago win its second straight and fourth in five games.

Julius Randle had 34 points on 13-for-18 shooting for New York.