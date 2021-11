A new generation of transformational technologies - 5G, cloud, and edge - promise to revolutionise industrial and service sectors across the world, from smart cities to manufacturing, from transportation to healthcare. A clearer view is emerging of the potential around 5G and edge computing as organisations explore their intersection in a growing number of use cases. By leveraging the unique network slicing capability of 5G and multi-cloud adoption with the hyperscalers, communications service providers (CSPs) are presented with the opportunity to diversify into multiple new markets.

