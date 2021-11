GTT Communications has announced the deployment of a new centralized platform that supports its Access Services Request (ASR) order management and ticketing resolution system. The new API-driven platform leverages Universal Order Connect provided by Neustar, a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution. Enterprise customers benefit from a single, standardized and seamless interface with third-party circuit providers that will speed up the processing time of new orders and streamline ticket resolution with ongoing service for an improved experience.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 HOURS AGO