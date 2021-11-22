ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Gulf Coast beats Eckerd College 99-59

By The Associated Press
ABC News
 7 days ago

Dakota Rivers and Zach Anderson scored 15 points apiece as Florida Gulf Coast routed Eckerd College 99-59 on Sunday night.

Tavian Dunn-Martin added 13 points, Cyrus Largie scored 12 and Kevin Samuel had 11 for the Eagles.

Daniel Love had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Tritons. Atraiel Washington added 11 points. Gianfranco Grafals had 10 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

