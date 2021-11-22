ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Edition, New Kids on the Block Face Off in ‘Battle of Boston’ at 2021 AMAs

By Ryan Reed
Cover picture for the articleNew Edition and New Kids on the Block playfully squared off at the 2021 American Music Awards, performing in what the awards show called a “Battle of Boston.”. After a video intro, the two Boston-formed bands — who’d never performed together onstage — took...

Fans of New Edition and New Kids on the Block anxiously waited for the two Boston native boy bands to hit the stage at the American Music Awards. The two groups, both founded by Maurice Starr, would share the stage for the first time in their careers. The performance was part of a new segment for the award show, "My Hometown," where artists from major cities battle it out on stage with fellow artists from the same town that helped to shape them.
Marsai Martin and her mom getting their lives to New Edition and New Kids on the Block's performance at the American Music Awards was such a pure reaction. The two reminded me of me and my mother, because I definitely couldn't resist dancing in my seat when the legendary boy bands hit the stage on Sunday! Between the iconic choreography, matching outfits, and nostalgic hits, who could stay in their seat during that incredible Battle of Boston?!
They’re both from Boston. They had the same manager. They’ve even played concerts together. But they’ve never performed together. That’ll change tonight when ’80s boybands New Edition and New Kids on the Block will perform at the American Music Awards. The story is well known. When New Edition parted ways...
Sunday night’s AMA’s made history and brought nostalgia with New Edition and NKOTB. The American Music Awards presented two huge acts on stage from the 1980s. New Edition and New Kids On The Block faced off in the so-called “Battle of Boston.”. Hosted by Cardi B, she joked that she...
A second show has been added! Listen to Neal & Marga all week for chances to win tickets to New Kids On The Block Mixtape Tour 2022: The Party Continues w/ En Vogue, Rick Astley and Salt-N-Pepa on July 16th, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston. This is a hot show you don’t want to miss and we have tickets before you can even buy them!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Bobby Brown of New Edition, Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block (NKOTB), Ricky Bell of New Edition, Jordan Knight of NKOTB, Ralph Tresvant of New Edition, Joey McIntyre of NKOTB, Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition, Donnie Wahlberg of NKOTB, Michael Bivins of New Edition, Danny Wood of NKOTB, and Johnny Gill of New Edition perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)
Veteran boyband New Kids on the Block discuss performing with idols New Edition at the American Music Awards, while Joey Fatone of NSYNC and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men look forward to watching the show pressure free. (Nov. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
The group joked about using Bengay and Old Spice to prepare when ESSENCE caught up with them on the American Music Awards red carpet. On Sunday night, the men of New Edition went head to head with New Kids on the Block in what was deemed the “Battle for Boston” during the 2021 American Music Awards hosted by Cardi B.
UPDATE (11/29): The large majority of the people trapped at a pub in Yorkshire, England — including an Oasis cover band — were finally able to leave Monday evening, Nov. 29. Nicola Townsend, manager for the Tan Hill told The New York Times only two guests were left and that they would just be staying one more night until they were more confident to drive on the roads. Despite the surreal ordeal, Townsend added that goodbyes were poignant: “We’ve had such a good time meeting new friends, getting to know new people.”
There’s no music story like the saga of the New Pornographers. The beloved Canadian indie-pop savants made their debut 21 years ago with Mass Romantic, a low-budget classic full of eccentric guitar tunecraft and perverse wit. It blew up into a word-of-mouth sensation, with gems like “Letter From an Occupant” and “The Slow Descent Into Alcoholism.” Three lead singers, 12 warped tunes, a ragtag team of rock misfits. Everybody figured it was a one-off fluke. Yet somehow, they turned into one of the 21st century’s longest-running all-star bands.
Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” was the most-played song and Ariana Grande the most-played artist on iHeartRadio’s stations in 2021, according to lists released Monday morning. iHeart, which is the world’s largest radio network, calculated that “Levitating” reached an audience of nearly 1.2 billion in the U.S. alone, while Grande reaced one of more than 2.6 billion.
Rome-based 102 Distribution is placing two of its key upcoming catalog titles on the open market at this year’s Ventana Sur market and festival: Argentine Soccer doc “Xeneizes – Boca: the Origins” and Mexican coming-of-age drama “Oliver and the Pool.”. L.A.’s 1844 Entertainment will handle U.S. distribution on both titles.
In April, Colton Underwood, a former professional athlete who’d been the lead of the reality franchise “The Bachelor” just two years prior, came out of the closet on “Good Morning America.” When considered in the most forgiving of lights, it seemed in the moment like a positive, potentially helpful thing. Prior to his interview, Underwood had been the subject of an ongoing scandal involving Cassie Randolph, the woman he’d chosen at the end of his “Bachelor” season. She had alleged Underwood had stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car, prompting her to file a restraining order against him. That’s a lot for the viewer at home to look past, but Underwood’s confession of internal torment and his looking to a more open and honest future suggested he was working to be better, to be a new man, in his post-television life.
The Australian actor was a pioneering indigenous performer with talents including acting, singing and painting. His film credits include “The Last Wave,” “Crocodile Dundee,” “The Tracker,” “Rabbit-Proof Fence,” “Ten Canoes,” “Goldstone” and “Charlie’s Country.” TV credits include “Pine Gap” and “The Timeless Land.”. More from Variety. Sigourney Weaver's 'The Lost...
Building on a recent initiative and leveraging considerable industry clout, organizers of the TorinoFilmLab, the international film and TV series incubator linked to the Torino Film Festival, are looking to deploy the program’s screenplay and feature development labs to promote ecologically-minded projects both in front of and behind the camera.
For the first time in a long while, audiences were enticed to leave the couch for new movies that didn’t involve superheroes or speedy cars. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Disney’s animated musical fable “Encanto” collected a leading $40.3 million between Wednesday and Sunday and MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci” brought in $20 million in the same period, a solid haul for pandemic times. It’s an encouraging sign that family films and movies aimed at adult audiences can manage to be viable box office draws, especially when they are playing exclusively in theaters and are not available simultaneously on streaming services. Having a world-famous pop icon as your leading lady helps too.
