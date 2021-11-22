Sports Views: Watching Texas A&M-Commerce close the LSC era is bittersweet

It’s been bittersweet for me watching Texas A&M University-Commerce close out the Lone Star Conference era in some of its sports.

The Lion football team played its final LSC game last Saturday in Commerce, whipping Eastern New Mexico 30-10 to wind up with 7-4 record this season and a 323-214-12 overall football record in the LSC. The Lions won 23 LSC football titles.

The Lions wound up tied with Angelo State and West Texas A&M for second place in the final conference standings. Midwestern State won the conference championship at 6-1.

Angelo State, which was 9-2, was the only LSC team invited to the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Lions did not get a bid and neither did the conference champion Midwestern State.

A&M-Commerce went three rounds in the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2019 and won the national championship in 2017.

Then on Tuesday the Lions’ volleyball team played its last conference match, falling in five sets to Oklahoma Christian in the first round of the LSC tournament. The Lions lost a true heartbreaker, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25, 29-27, 16-14. Give them three points in either the fourth or the fifth sets and they win that match and advance to the next round of the tournament in San Angelo. The Lion women finished at 14-10 for the season and 12-5 in the LSC.

A&M-Commerce is in the process of leaving the LSC for the Southland Conference, officially joining its new conference on July 1. The Lions will be making a four-year transition from NCAA Division II to I.

I’ve been following the LSC for almost as long as I can remember. My mother graduated from what was then called Texas A&I, now A&M-Kingsville. So as a kid I followed the Javelinas’ LSC games in the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Then when I was a student at what was then called Southwest Texas State, now Texas State, I wrote about LSC conference sports for the school newspaper, The University Star, starting in 1976. Back then I mainly wrote about the sports of tennis and track and field but my senior year I was the stat keeper and commentator for broadcasts of the Bobcat football games. One player my partner Mike Wagner and I talked about a lot back in those days was lineman David Bailiff, now the head football coach at A&M-Commerce.

A&M-Commerce was a charter member of the LSC, dating back to its inception in 1931 and is the only original member left.

The Lions are headed to some exciting times in the Southland and in NCAA Division I but I can’t help but think of some of the players in the LSC that I kept up with through the years including Darrell Green, Randy Johnson, Heath Sherman and Johnny Bailey at Texas A&I in football, Wilbert Montgomery and Clint Longley of Abilene Christian in football, plus the Wildcats’ outstanding track and field athletes. And of course East Texas State’s Harvey Martin, Dwight White and Wade Wilson in football. James Silas, who later played for the San Antonio Spurs, played basketball in the LSC at Stephen F. Austin. Mark Moseley was a standout placekicker at SFA and later kicked in the NFL at Washington and Philadelphia.

Jim Wacker won a couple of national football championships when Southwest Texas was in the LSC.

Keith Traylor, who later played 17 seasons in the NFL at defensive tackle, played in the LSC for Central Oklahoma.

And Central Oklahoma’s basketball teams, when in the LSC, lit up the scoreboard some seasons for more than 100 points per game.

I could go on and on. But the Lions are still competing in other LSC sports so there are still more memories to be made.

I want to thank Dennisha Denney for inviting me on her Heart of Greenville video broadcast that was shown this week. We talked about 30 minutes about Greenville and Hunt County sports and the time went by quickly. Among the people we talked about were former East Texas State football coach Ernest Hawkins, whose family Dennisha married into and Greenville’s record-setting sprinter Henry Neal.

Plus, we talked about former Greenville all-America running back Mike Thomas, his son Spencer Gilbert and grandson Spencer Gilbert II and even Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, who once dined in a Greenville restaurant.

There's a link to the broadcast on the Herald-Banner's Facebook page.

David Claybourn is sports editor of the Herald-Banner.