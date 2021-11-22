ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Aykroyd death: Former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member dies at 66

By Peony Hirwani
 7 days ago

Former Saturday Night Live writer and cast member Peter Aykroyd has died at the age of 66.

The news of Aykroyd’s death was announced on the Saturday (20 November) episode of the show hosted by actor Simu Liu.

The producers played a tribute clip for their former team member titled “The Java Junkie”.

Born in Ottawa, Aykroyd was the younger brother of actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd. He was a cast member and writer in the fifth season of SNL, which ran from 1979 to 1980.

During his career, Aykroyd wrote the 1990s film Nothing but Trouble and co-created the Canadian sci-fi show Psi Factor with Christopher Chacon and Peter Ventrella. The show was hosted by his big brother Dan and ran for 88 episodes.

In 1997, Aykroyd and Jim Belushi provided the voices of Elwood Blues and Jake Blues for the cartoon The Blues Brothers: Animated Series.

The former SNL cast member also appeared in films such as Spies Like Us , Dragnet and Coneheads .

Many colleagues and fans have paid tribute to Aykroyd on social media.

Actor Laraine Newman wrote: “So sad to hear that Peter Aykroyd passed away. Gilda Radner took me to see him at Second city in Toronto and I was dazzled. What a brilliant improviser.”

