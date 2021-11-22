Baldwin Town Offices Holiday Closures

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., the Town of Baldwin Planning Board will hold a public hearing for Maineline Farms, LLC. The property can be found on Tax Map R2 Lot 10-0 and R2 10-1. The applicant has submitted a commercial business application for greenhouse construction to be...
The Town of Baldwin Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Baldwin Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Sebago Road Solar, LLC's application for a 2-megawatt solar array that will be located at Map 3 Lots 4 and 6 (near Carl Burnell Road).
On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., the Town of Baldwin Select Board will conduct a public information meeting regarding the six month transition budget covering the period of January 1 to June 30, 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to familiarize the voting public with the warrant, how it was developed, and how and why it varies from a standard twelve month budget warrant.
The Town of Parsonsfield Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. to consider the completeness of an application. Boucher Variance - Requesting a variance of dimensional requirements. The property is located on Parsonsfield Tax Map R19, Lot 039. Copies of the...
Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., the Town of Baldwin Planning Board will hold a site walk at tax Map 3, Lots 4 and 6 (the east end of Carl Burnell Road) in connection with Sebago Road Solar, LLC's application for a 2-megawatt solar array. Information regarding the project...
Are you looking for a way to help your community? The Baldwin Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters. There are a variety of positions available, including firefighters, scene support, and traffic control. Training is provided. Commitments include attending monthly training, department meetings, and meeting the standards and requirements directed...
