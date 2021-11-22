ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, ME

Baldwin Town Offices Holiday Closures

SacopeeValleyNews
SacopeeValleyNews
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Town of Baldwin Offices will be closing early,...

www.sacopeevalleynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SacopeeValleyNews

11/30 Brownfield Planning Board Public Hearing

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., the Town of Baldwin Planning Board will hold a public hearing for Maineline Farms, LLC. The property can be found on Tax Map R2 Lot 10-0 and R2 10-1. The applicant has submitted a commercial business application for greenhouse construction to be...
BROWNFIELD, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

12/9 Baldwin Public Hearing

The Town of Baldwin Planning Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Baldwin Community Center. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Sebago Road Solar, LLC's application for a 2-megawatt solar array that will be located at Map 3 Lots 4 and 6 (near Carl Burnell Road).
BALDWIN, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

11/30 Baldwin Select Board Information Meeting

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., the Town of Baldwin Select Board will conduct a public information meeting regarding the six month transition budget covering the period of January 1 to June 30, 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to familiarize the voting public with the warrant, how it was developed, and how and why it varies from a standard twelve month budget warrant.
BALDWIN, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

11/18 Parsonsfield Zoning Board of Appeals Meeting

The Town of Parsonsfield Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. to consider the completeness of an application. Boucher Variance - Requesting a variance of dimensional requirements. The property is located on Parsonsfield Tax Map R19, Lot 039. Copies of the...
PARSONSFIELD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwin, ME
Local
Maine Government
SacopeeValleyNews

11/14 Baldwin Site Walk

Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., the Town of Baldwin Planning Board will hold a site walk at tax Map 3, Lots 4 and 6 (the east end of Carl Burnell Road) in connection with Sebago Road Solar, LLC's application for a 2-megawatt solar array. Information regarding the project...
BALDWIN, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

Baldwin Fire Department Seeking Volunteer Firefighters

Are you looking for a way to help your community? The Baldwin Fire Department is looking for volunteer firefighters. There are a variety of positions available, including firefighters, scene support, and traffic control. Training is provided. Commitments include attending monthly training, department meetings, and meeting the standards and requirements directed...
BALDWIN, ME
SacopeeValleyNews

SacopeeValleyNews

Cornish, ME
149
Followers
426
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacopee Valley Community News is your best source for local Maine news in Cornish, Hiram, Baldwin, Porter, Parsonsfield, and the surrounding areas. By local people, for local people.

 http://Https://www.sacopeevalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy