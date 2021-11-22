Baldwin Town Offices Holiday Closures

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., the Town of Baldwin Select Board will conduct a public information meeting regarding the six month transition budget covering the period of January 1 to June 30, 2022. The purpose of the meeting is to familiarize the voting public with the warrant, how it was developed, and how and why it varies from a standard twelve month budget warrant.

BALDWIN, ME ・ 16 DAYS AGO