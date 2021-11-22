Frost Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 16:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 19:04:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .The Nooksack River overflow into Everson has ended. However, flooding will be ongoing until the flood waters drain out of the system. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding from the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is continuing but no additional overflow into the drainage is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom County. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The overflow of flood waters that has already occurred will continue making its way north tonight resulting in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 PM PST, gage reports and observations from local officials indicate that flooding is ongoing in places from Everson to Sumas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0