ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-22 04:02:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-22 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baker, Gilchrist, Inland Nassau, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baker; Gilchrist; Inland Nassau; Southern Columbia; Union FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baker, Inland Nassau, Union, Gilchrist and Southern Columbia Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Iron, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Iron; Menominee LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED THIS EVENING Light to occasionally moderate snow is expected to accumulate along the Wisconsin border through this evening. Additional snow amounts of 1 to 2 inches can be expected by late evening, potentially causing hazardous travel. Motorists should be aware that the roads will be slippery and should drive accordingly. Please allow for extra time to reach destinations and leave plenty of space between vehicles.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 13:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Hyder. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 11 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Snowfall rates in the afternoon will reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will diminish late Monday, but may increase again Tuesday morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Coffee; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Jeff Davis; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
APPLING COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 05:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY SOUTH OF BETHEL * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero expected. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta south of Bethel, especially around Quinhagak. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Monday. The coldest wind chills are expected early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills are expected to fall as low as 50 below in Bethel and to 40 below along the coast from Kipnuk north.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kuskokwim Delta, Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta; Lower Kuskokwim Valley POTENTIAL SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WITH VERY COLD TEMPERATURES FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA AND THE LOWER KUSKOKWIM VALLEY A steady band of snow could develop over the area this afternoon through Tuesday evening. A low pressure system that is currently moving along the Aleutian Chain towards the Gulf of Alaska may create a favorable set up for a band of snow to develop. However, there remains great uncertainty as to the amount of moisture that will spread into the area and how far west across the Delta the moisture will move. There is also the question as to how much moisture makes it over the Kuskokwim/Kilbuck Mountains. Any snow that does make into places like Aniak and Bethel will be very light, dry, and powdery consistency due to the very cold temperatures in place. This in combination with northerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph will make any snow that falls will be easily blown around. Winds in the Lower Kuskokwim Valley aren`t expected to be as strong though, with northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. This will also cause reductions in visibility to as low as one half mile at times. With the wind and the cold temperatures, this will create for very cold winds chills to as low as 35 below zero. Make sure to bundle up when venturing outdoors for extended periods of time. For the most update to info and to stay updated on the latest forecast info...visit www.weather.gov/afc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 05:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY SOUTH OF BETHEL * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero expected. * WHERE...Kuskokwim Delta south of Bethel, especially around Quinhagak. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Monday. The coldest wind chills are expected early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills are expected to fall as low as 50 below in Bethel and to 40 below along the coast from Kipnuk north.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bristol Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bristol Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY NORTH AND WEST * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts north and west of Dillingham. North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph. Visibility reduced to as low as one half mile at times. * WHERE...From Dillingham north and west and along the southern Bristol Bay coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to as low as one half mile at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow and blowing snow will develop across the northern Bristol Bay coast Monday morning. The heaviest snow is expected to move north and west of Dillingham through Monday and potentially linger near Togiak through Tuesday morning. Areas of snow and blowing snow are also possible along the southern Bristol Bay coast from Port Heiden to Pilot Point beginning Monday evening and continuing through early Tuesday morning. The combination of cold temperatures and northerly winds will produce wind chills as low as 25 below zero. This could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frost Advisory#Antelope Valley Frost
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alaska Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:47:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alaska Peninsula WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, highest Pacific side. North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Alaska Peninsula. * WHEN...Until midnight AKST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will reduce visibilities to one half mile or less at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow is expected to continue through this afternoon. Falling snow in combination with gusty winds will continue to reduce visibility to one half mile. Snow will become more showery this evening, though more isolated, with brief reductions in visibility to one mile.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Skagit by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 10:23:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 14:37:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 245 PM PST. Target Area: Skagit The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Samish River At Burlington affecting Skagit County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skagit River Near Mt. Vernon affecting Skagit County. Skagit River Near Concrete affecting Skagit County. .Clouds and a few showers today will allow the rivers to crest and recede today.Flooding will continue until the flood waters have drained out of the area. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...No additional flooding is currently forecast. * WHERE...Samish River At Burlington. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM PST Monday the flow was 2760.0 cfs. - Forecast...The river has fallen below flood flow and will continue to fall. Flooding will continue until the flood wave has passed downstream. - Flood flow is 3000.0 cfs. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-30 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: South Laramie Range HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...South Laramie Range including Vedauwoo and the I-80 Summit. * WHEN...From 8 PM MST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 19:37:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY Dry conditions will continue and lead to an increased risk of dangerous fire growth Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values will fall between 25 and 35 percent across southwest North Carolina. Winds are also expected to increase from the southwest during the afternoon, with gusts of 10 to 20 mph possible. The dry air, combined with low fuel moisture and gusty winds, will allow fires to develop easily and spread more quickly than usual. The state of North Carolina has issued a state wide burn ban. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities for further information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-30 04:07:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this evening at 615 PM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Clouds and a few showers today will allow the Skokomish River to crest and recede today. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM PST Monday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM PST Monday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.8 feet on 11/23/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-29 23:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. * WHERE...Pelican, Elfin Cove, and Hoonah. * WHEN...From noon today to 11 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Snowfall rates in the late afternoon and early evening will reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become mixed with rain late.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 09:26:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-29 11:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy PATCHY FOG CONTINUES ACROSS PORTIONS OF KENEDY AND WILLACY COUNTIES Patchy fog continues across portions of Kenedy and Willacy counties, reducing visibilities to less than 1 mile at times. Conditions will continue to improve over the next couple of hours. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 16:48:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-29 19:04:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .The Nooksack River overflow into Everson has ended. However, flooding will be ongoing until the flood waters drain out of the system. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding from the overflow of the Nooksack River at Everson is continuing but no additional overflow into the drainage is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following area, Whatcom County. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The overflow of flood waters that has already occurred will continue making its way north tonight resulting in flooding along an old Nooksack River overflow drainage, including Johnson Creek, from Everson north toward Sumas and the Canadian border. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 PM PST, gage reports and observations from local officials indicate that flooding is ongoing in places from Everson to Sumas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sumas, Everson and Nooksack. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay, Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 04:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around 4 inches. * WHERE...Gustavus and Juneau areas. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in the late afternoon and early evening will reduce visibility. Snow may become mixed with rain late.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Shaktoolik. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-30 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 40 below zero expected. * WHERE...Shaktoolik. * WHEN...Now to noon Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 11:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-30 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
GULF COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy